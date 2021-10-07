PLAINFIELD — They need to talk to some property owners first, but local officials want the community to weigh in on prioritizing either the Route 2/Main Street intersection fix or the Brook Road bridge replacement.
The Select Board discussed the bridge replacement at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Engineers have told the town the bridge needs to be replaced because it's not wide enough on the underside to handle major rainstorms. Debris gets caught under the bridge and causes flooding.
The project is estimated to cost $1.24 million. The town can apply for a grant to cover 75% of that cost, but officials need to come up with about $310,000 to match the grant for construction costs.
Resident Alice Merrill, who has worked on the grant application, reported Tuesday the town would also be on the hook for about $38,000 needed for a resident engineer. There are also some unknown costs, including the potential purchase of land adjacent to the bridge so the new bridge can be installed.
Merrill has asked the board to give her the go-ahead to finish the application so that it can be submitted in January.
A townwide vote would be needed to approve the matching funds. Merrill said the town can apply for the grant now, hold the vote on Town Meeting Day in March, and if the funds are voted down, the town can withdraw its application. She said the town wouldn't know if it received the grant until December 2022, so there would be plenty of time to pull the application, and it wouldn't hurt the town's future requests.
If residents approve the funds and the town gets the grant, she said construction would take place in 2023.
Officials have been wary of taking on this project anytime soon because of the cost. The town is already looking at a bill of about $150,000 for the pedestrian bridge project on Main Street, which is underway.
Town officials also need to find about $311,000 for the replacement of water and sewer lines as part of the Route 2/Main Street intersection fix being planned by the state.
The state has asked the town to sign an agreement laying out who would be financially responsible for what, but town officials have been reluctant to sign it until they know where their share of the money will come from. If town officials decides to bond for Plainfield's share, a townwide vote would be needed for that amount as well.
The town has been given $377,245 through the American Rescue Plan Act, with half of that currently sitting in a bank account and the other half expected to be deposited in about a year. Those dollars could be used to replace the water and sewer lines, but they can't be used for the bridge replacement because the rules specifically state these funds can't be used as a match for a federal grant.
Board members said Tuesday they need to meet with those who own property around the Brook Road bridge to negotiate acquiring the land needed for the project. They said they want to know what that dollar amount might be before presenting the project to the voters. Board chair Jim Volz said he would get in touch with them and a special meeting could be held next week.
Merrill said the exact costs for the bridge replacement will be known as she works on the application.
Board member Tammy Farnham said the board needs to consider how the town can afford all of these projects and how the projects might impact each other. She wondered if the town is now putting the bridge replacement ahead of the intersection fix in terms of priorities. Farnham said she wasn't comfortable moving forward with another project when the town is already dealing with two other projects that need funding.
Farnham said the board needs to fully support the projects it pursues, not just submit a grant application in the hopes of getting the grant.
Volz said the grant money currently available might not be there in future years.
“If we apply for (a grant) now, then we can have this discussion again at town meeting and have the town decide what they want to do then that leaves that option open. But if the Select Board decides not to apply, you just foreclose that from the town, so I think we need to apply,” he said.
He noted the intersection, while a safety concern given poor sight lines, isn't the same as the bridge which has caused actual damage to the town. The bridge suffered serious storm damage twice in less than five years, most recently in summer 2015.
Board members said they would soon hold a meeting to find out from residents what project they want to prioritize before making a decision on the grant application. That meeting date wasn't set Tuesday.
