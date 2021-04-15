BARRE TOWN — Local officials are negotiating the sale of a to-be-created lot at the Wilson Industrial Park to the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District for a household hazardous waste facility.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Select Board heard from representatives of the waste management district about their plans for the 9.7 acre lot.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said in a Thursday email the district has offered $250,000 for the lot. Rogers said the town needs to subdivide to create the lot, and it would be near the old SB Electronics building at the end of Parker Road. He said the new lot would connect Bolster Road to Parker Road.
Lisa Liotta, the district’s general manager, said at Tuesday’s meeting the district is working on a contract with a firm for construction.
Liotta said the plan is to construct a campus on the lot that will house all of the district’s operations and services and the household hazardous waste facility is the first phase. She said the other buildings will be phased in once the district has secured funding for them.
“After an exhaustive search of all available parcels in the area, we’ve determined that the Wilson Industrial Park is the ideal spot to meet all of our needs,” she said.
Liotta said the district is ready to hold public information sessions about the project and to reach out to neighboring property owners.
She said once the land is acquired, the district would be ready to move toward permitting and development. Those at the district had been hoping to have the household hazardous waste facility open by Spring 2022, but she said the district will wait and start building in 2022 because construction and material costs right now are too high.
Liotta said the facility will start operating two days per week and additional days can be added in the future based on demand. She said the facility will replace the two collection events the district holds: one in the spring in Barre Town and the other in Montpelier in the fall.
Board member Bob Nelson wondered how much truck traffic the campus would create, especially if the household hazardous waste facility ends up being open five days a week.
Liotta said one of the reasons the district wants a large facility for household hazardous waste is so that waste can be accumulated and trucked out every five or six months. If the Additional Recycling Collection Center, currently housed in the old Times Argus building, gets moved to the campus, she said that facility sends out about 10 tractor-trailers’ worth of material per year.
“I can’t imagine that there would be a significant number of trucks coming and going from there,” she said, adding there would be increased traffic from residents dropping items off.
Board Chairman Paul White said his concern was building the waste facility near those who live on Bolster Road.
“I’m sure that they didn’t think that there would be a hazardous waste collection site just over the fence from their backyard when they moved there,” White said.
Liotta pointed out the facility is for household hazardous waste and reiterated the district’s desire to reach out to those residents.
Fred Thumm, the town’s representative on the district’s board, said he shared White’s concern which is why he wanted to make sure the facility is built in a way to contain any leaks and mitigate any public exposure.
No action was taken Tuesday. Brenna Toman, the district’s operations manager, said the town and district need to negotiate a purchase and sale agreement. Toman said the two entities would then enter into a “host town agreement” where expectations from both sides are laid out. She said after that, the district would start working on permitting and design, as well as getting approval from the state Agency of Natural Resources.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
