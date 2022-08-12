PLAINFIELD — What started as a meeting to receive feedback about possible detours turned into a discussion about the merits of going forward with resurfacing the Main Street bridge this late into construction season.
The select board held a special meeting Thursday night to discuss proposed detours for those driving from the Marshfield side of Route 2 into the lower village.
The town recently installed a pedestrian walkway on the side of the Main Street bridge. That project revealed previously unknown structural issues with the bridge that need to be addressed. A membrane between the concrete of the bridge and the road surface didn’t seal properly when the bridge was resurfaced in 2006. This has caused erosion of the bridge's concrete.
The contractor the town used for the walkway, Daniels Construction, of Ascutney, has told the town it can resurface the bridge this year as part of the walkway project. The project had included some resurfacing on that side of the bridge anyway.
In late June, the select board decided to only close one lane of the bridge for the resurfacing work because of the issues a complete bridge closure would bring, including cutting off quick access to the lower village and to Route 2 for emergency responders. A one-lane approach means the resurfacing work will take about three months to complete.
A small side street connecting Route 2 and Main Street will be closed while resurfacing is underway. This means those driving from the Marshfield side of Route 2 won't be able to turn left into the lower village at the Main Street intersection. Drivers will still be able to turn right into the lower village from the East Montpelier side of Route 2.
The select board was asked to weigh in on proposed detours to help drivers get into the village as part of the project's traffic control plan. Officials had discussed sending drivers to Town Avenue to turn around, but that road would not provide enough space for larger vehicles, such as tractor-trailers looking to make a delivery at the Plainfield Co-op, which sits in the lower village. Another idea was to send drivers to the roundabout in Montpelier, which connects Routes 2 and 302.
Board member Sasha Thayer said she had spoken with Matthew Belden, a vice president at Daniels, and proposed another detour route suggested by Road Foreman Michael Bingham, which she said would be acceptable to the construction company. Thayer said sending vehicles to the roundabout and back would be about a 16-mile trip. She suggested sending vehicles from Route 2 onto Route 214 into North Montpelier, taking a left onto Route 14 and then connecting back with Route 2 in East Montpelier. Thayer said this route would take half the time when compared to the roundabout detour.
Thayer said she was surprised this route wasn't on the list of initial detour suggestions. She said she also was surprised to learn officials are planning on moving forward with the project this construction season when the traffic control plan has yet to be approved and it's now mid-August.
Thayer said Belden told her fitting the project into the current construction season would “be a squeeze.”
“And I expressed my concerns that it rains in September and can snow in October. It just seems like going forward and trying to do this magically in reasonable weather is, you know, basing a lot on prayer,” she said.
Board Chair Jim Volz asked if it's possible to put the resurfacing work off until the spring. Tammy Farnham, a former select board member who is serving as project manager for the walkway, said she didn't think the state would support delaying the work. Because the resurfacing work falls outside of the initial scope of the pedestrian walkway project and because the state was able to find a federal grant for the resurfacing, Farnham has told the board the state Agency of Transportation is now overseeing the project.
Thayer said she was troubled to hear that holding off on the work until next spring wasn't on the table. She said she's concerned with the integrity of the paving work that would be done in colder months.
Engineer Jason Keener, of VHB, the engineering firm based in South Burlington that the town has hired to help with the walkway project, said plants that supply paving material shut down around Thanksgiving. Keener said given the three-month construction time, the project is starting to butt up against that.
“Otherwise, I'm not too concerned with the time frame of getting it done between now and then or the weather in September and October. I mean, projects typically go on through that time,” he said.
Keener said if weather does become an issue and paving can't happen, Daniels could leave a concrete deck for residents to drive over through the winter and then come back and pave the bridge in the spring. He assured the board it's his job to make sure the work is done properly and done well.
Keener said the amendment to the contract with Daniels for a full bridge resurfacing, which was recently approved and signed, states the project must be completed by Nov. 30. He said the company wasn't “jumping up and down” saying it could not meet that deadline or it didn't have enough time to do the work.
Board members asked Kenner if Daniels coming back later to do the work would cost the town more money. He said he didn't have an immediate answer for that. Keener said he also didn't know if delaying the project would impact the grants involved and the deadlines they have.
Farnham said those involved in the work want to get it done as quickly as they can. She reminded the board the pedestrian walkway project started last year and resurfacing the bridge is a continuation of that project, not a new project.
Volz said the town could lose grant money connected to the project if the town decides to hold off on resurfacing.
In the end, the board's two members voted unanimously to approve using the Route 214 detour route and included in the motion a message to Daniels that it can delay resurfacing to next year if it deems such a move necessary.
Keener told the board he expected the traffic control plan to be approved in about a week with work to commence shortly after.
