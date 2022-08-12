PLAINFIELD — What started as a meeting to receive feedback about possible detours turned into a discussion about the merits of going forward with resurfacing the Main Street bridge this late into construction season.

The select board held a special meeting Thursday night to discuss proposed detours for those driving from the Marshfield side of Route 2 into the lower village.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.