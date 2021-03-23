MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott says federal officials believe high school students will be eligible for the novel coronavirus vaccine by the fall and children younger than that by the beginning of next year.
Also, Scott said the state’s vaccine allotment will increase this week.
The governor wasn’t in attendance at the start of his regular Tuesday news conference because he was on a call with other governors and the Biden administration about the pandemic response. Scott said the call included an update from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to the president.
There are currently three vaccines available in the United States. The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require two doses, weeks apart, for maximum effectiveness. The third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, requires a single dose.
There is a fourth vaccine, from AstraZeneca, which is now seeking emergency-use authorization from the FDA. This vaccine requires two doses.
The vaccine is under investigation and some European countries have temporarily stopped using it after published reports stated some of those who received the vaccine later developed blood clots.
The governor said Fauci believes the vaccine will be authorized for use in the U.S.
“He also stated that he feels himself that it will go through a rigorous process with the FDA, but he thought it was a safe and effective vaccine,” Scott said.
Scott said the doctor also talked about when children should expect to be vaccinated. The vaccines currently available can only be given to those 16 years old and older because they haven’t been approved for people younger than that. Clinical trials are currently underway to see if the vaccines are safe and effective for children.
Scott said Fauci believes high school students will become eligible for the vaccine by the fall and young children by the beginning of next year.
For vaccine supply, the governor said the state will receive 1,000 additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. The state has only received one shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since it became available, but Scott said Vermont will receive 1,600 doses this week.
The federal government has contracted directly with pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS to administer the vaccine. Scott said those pharmacies in Vermont will get 1,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine plus another 1,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for a total increase of 2,500.
“When you add that all up … that’s about 5,000 more doses this week than last week,” Scott said.
The governor said the state will receive about 23,000 total doses of vaccine this week.
Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said the state is administering between 3,700 to 7,900 doses per day.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, nearly 33% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Those 60 years and older can sign up Thursday for a vaccine appointment. Eligible residents are asked to register online for a vaccine appointment at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by phone at 855-722-7878. Appointments can also be made at the websites for Walgreens, CVS and Kinney Drugs.
