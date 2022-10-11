MONTPELIER — With temperatures starting to fall, officials are reminding residents there are resources available to help them weatherize their homes and maximize energy efficiency.
At his regular news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott highlighted the Button Up Vermont campaign, an effort to help residents with energy efficiency. Scott said residents can go to www.vermont.gov/buttonupvt, a new online resource which lists programs and tools available to those working on their winter heating needs and weatherization or for home improvement incentives.
“As we get closer to winter, I thought it was important to spend some time talking about the resources available to Vermonters to make their homes more energy efficient and help offset the higher energy costs we’re facing. With inflation high and the price of heating your home going up, it’s critical we do our part to help Vermonters reduce their costs. Weatherization and increasing efficiency in homes is a key component to that,” the Republican governor said.
Scott said this new online resource includes dozens of links where residents can learn how to best conserve energy, get incentives to cover the cost of efficiency upgrades and receive emergency assistance, among other services.
He said residents will learn they may be able to get up to 75% of their weatherization expenses covered; incentives for replacing old, inefficient wood stoves; rebates for energy efficient appliances; vouchers to cover up to 85% of the cost to install a pellet storage system for a pellet furnace; fuel assistance programs, and more.
“Again, there are so many programs out there,” he said. “It can be hard for people to navigate and find them all.”
Scott, who worked in the construction industry, said he’s always been a fan of weatherization because it’s a “win-win.” He said that’s why he worked with the Legislature to secure tens of millions of dollars for these efforts this past session.
“Not only does it reduce costs for Vermonters, helping make our state more affordable, but it also reduces greenhouse gas emissions,” Scott said.
Peter Walke, managing director of Efficiency Vermont, said with inflation and with the current state of geopolitics, the volatility of heating fuel costs has never been more of a concern for residents. Walke said his organization partners with others to try to figure out how to help Vermonters save money on their fuel costs, to be warmer and to have better health in their homes.
He said about a third of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions come from the heating and cooling of homes. Walke said as the governor mentioned, weatherization is a great opportunity to reduce those emissions.
Tim Perrin, manager of energy efficiency and innovation at Vermont Gas, said the company is focused on ways Vermonters can use their energy most efficiently.
“We all love fall foliage and the first snow of the season, but most of us don’t love reaching to turn up the thermostat on that first cold day in October. Maybe it was this morning for many. Fortunately, there are many ways that Vermonters can take steps to weatherize their homes, to improve efficiency and save money this heating season,” Perrin said.
He said Vermont Gas started helping customers become more energy efficient in 1992. Over the years, he said the company has completed 43,000 energy efficiency improvements with its customers. Perrin said it’s easier than ever to get assistance in choosing more energy efficient equipment and weatherizing a home.
“Weatherization works,” he said. “Vermonters who weatherize benefit from lower monthly energy bills, improved housing affordability, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, boosted health outcomes and a more comfortable home.”
