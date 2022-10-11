MONTPELIER — With temperatures starting to fall, officials are reminding residents there are resources available to help them weatherize their homes and maximize energy efficiency.

At his regular news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott highlighted the Button Up Vermont campaign, an effort to help residents with energy efficiency. Scott said residents can go to www.vermont.gov/buttonupvt, a new online resource which lists programs and tools available to those working on their winter heating needs and weatherization or for home improvement incentives.

