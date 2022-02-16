PLAINFIELD — A local official says she has been told by the state that the Main Street bridge is safe currently, though it does need maintenance that can likely take place when the state reconstructs the Route 2/Main Street intersection years from now.
At the Select Board's regular meeting Tuesday night, board member Tammy Farnham didn't say who, but she said she met with state officials at the bridge last week.
The pedestrian bridge project revealed structural issues that need to be addressed. A membrane between the concrete of the bridge and the road surface didn’t seal properly when the bridge was resurfaced in 2006. This has caused erosion in the concrete and the town has been told the bridge needs about $400,000 in repairs.
Town Clerk Linda Wells has said she is going to apply for a $200,000 structures grant from the state right after Town Meeting Day next month. That grant requires a 10% match. Residents will be asked during the annual vote if the town should borrow up to $220,000 to be paid back over 10 years for the project if the town does not receive the grant funding it's seeking. The proposed budget to be voted on includes $30,000 for an expected loan payment for the bridge. Wells has said the town can apply for the structures grant again next year and the town would be on the hook for a total match of $40,000.
Farnham said Tuesday state officials inspected the bridge during the meeting.
“After reviewing the bridge, they feel that the bridge is safe. The bridge needs maintenance and some cosmetic work,” she said.
Farnham said all of the bridge's supports carry some of the weight when a vehicle drives over the bridge, so erosion on one of the supports isn't a critical issue. This is similar to what an engineer told the town last month.
Engineer Jason Keener, of VHB, the engineering firm based in South Burlington that the town has hired to help with the pedestrian bridge, told town officials Plainfield has about five years before the situation becomes more urgent.
Farnham said the town could save some money, about $50,000, if the bridge is completely shut down during repairs instead of reduced to one lane. The state is planning to reconstruct the Route 2/Main Street intersection. That project is years away and will likely require the closure of the Main Street bridge.
Farnham said state officials were supportive of the idea of the town doing the bridge repair at the same time as the intersection fix so that the bridge only needs to be closed down once.
In the meantime, she said the surface of the bridge needs work soon.
“The top of the bridge needs some work probably before the Route 2 project. It probably can't wait,” she said.
Part of the roadway will be resurfaced when the pedestrian bridge project is finished this spring. Farnham said the state suggested replacing the surface of the entire bridge at that point. She said there also are holes on the side of the bridge where water is running down into the supports and those holes need to be fixed.
Farnham said state officials reported they would take the information from the bridge meeting back to their crews and would give the town options and recommendations about how to proceed. She said state officials reported they would help the town find funding for the bridge.
Board member Sasha Thayer said she appreciated the update. Thayer had expressed concerns at previous meetings about the bridge, which she has called “the main artery of the town,” needing immediate repairs.
“I'm rather relieved to hear all that. Thank you so much,” she said.
