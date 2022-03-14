MONTPELIER — Hoping to make the jump from city clerk to secretary of state John Odum has entered the race to replace Jim Condos.
Pitching himself as a candidate with “unique skills and a unique vision” Odum, 54, launched his Democratic bid for the office Condos now holds during a virtual news conference early Monday afternoon.
“I have decided that I will be entering the race for the Democratic nomination for secretary of state,” Odum said.
Odum said the decision to skip a “full campaign-style rollout” was intentional and, in retrospect, regrettable based on the current trajectory of the pandemic.
Things were far less certain last month when Condos announced his plans to retire in November after serving six terms as secretary of state.
Condos veteran deputy and fellow Democrat Chris Winters promptly announced his candidacy and Odum, who joined him Monday, stressed he was running for the office.
“I’m not running ‘against’ anyone,” he said, describing Winters, who lives in neighboring Berlin, as “a great guy.”
Now in the middle of his fourth consecutive three-year term as Montpelier’s city clerk, Odum said he was encouraged to run by constituents and confident he has something to offer.
“I think I bring some unique skills and a unique vision to the table,” he said.
Odum said voters can expect him to talk a lot about the importance of election security.
“We’re in a different world,” he said. “We were already in a world where we needed to be concerned about hackers — foreign threats — involving themselves in our democratic processes.”
Odum said that happened in 2016 when “virtually every statewide elections system in the country was at least tampered with if not penetrated.”
Odum, a “certified ethical hacker,” stressed the importance of exposing and addressing vulnerabilities in the electoral process from a cybersecurity perspective.
“What I would bring to the table is a sense of how hackers are looking to get in and a firsthand sense of what we can do to prevent that,” said Odum, who serves on the Advisory Board of the Cyber Policy Initiative at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy.
Odum, who is among the named defendants in a lawsuit that has challenged the constitutionality of charter changes that recently extended voting rights in local elections to non citizens in Montpelier and Winooski, said he would advocate for others interested in extending voting rights to those who don’t enjoy them.
“These are folks who live in the communities in Montpelier and … Winooski,” he said. “They pay taxes, they have their kids in school and they deserve a right to have a say in a decision their local communities makes.”
Odum said he would be proud to play a more activist role on those issues if elected.
“I think the Secretary of State’s Office doesn’t need to sit on the sidelines,” he said. “I think we could be actively involved in being a resource for communities that want to go this route … or expand the franchise in other ways.”
According to Odum, his decade of service as Montpelier’s city clerk — running local elections and handling local licensing — was good “grassroots” training for serving as secretary of state.
In 1994 then Barre City Clerk Jim Milne — a Republican — was elected Secretary of State. He served two terms before narrowly losing to Montpelier Democrat Deb Markowitz in 1998.
When Markowitz ran for governor in 2010 it opened the door for Condos, who was elected secretary of state that November.
Now Condos is retiring and Odum is running for the right to run in November.
“Off to the races,” he said, declaring an end to his brief news conference and the start of his campaign.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
