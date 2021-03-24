BARRE — Sludge from Northfield’s wastewater treatment plant isn’t passing the smell test in Barre, and if odors persist, city councilors suggested this week that a free storage arrangement with that community should be amended — if not suspended.
Public Works Director Bill Ahearn advanced the “our sludge doesn’t stink, it’s Northfield’s” theory when responding to fresh complaints from those who live within smelling distance of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Under what Ahearn described as a “good neighbor” arrangement, the city lets Northfield store sludge, which is a byproduct of the wastewater treatment process, in the “drying beds” at the facility in Barre. The two communities use the same Canadian composting company to get rid of their sludge and the no-cost arrangement makes pickup more convenient, he explained.
The problem, Ahearn said, is that sometimes a batch of sludge from Northfield isn’t as “well-digested” as it should be, creating an odor problem that even when addressed immediately persists for hours.
That’s one explanation.
Another explanation — one Ahearn used when responding to similar complaints last summer — involves an automated flare that burns excess methane, having to be manually lit for at least the past 5 years, which will be replaced as part of a $900,000 upgrade voters approved in 2018.
City officials had hoped to replace the flare last year, but councilors were told Tuesday night that probably won’t happen until November or December.
The disclosure prompted Mayor Lucas Herring to ask whether that could mean odors will persist through summer.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie said that depends on the source of the smell. If it is methane gas escaping from the digester, the answer is maybe. That gas was used during winter to run the plant’s new methane-fueled boiler. However, if, as Ahearn surmised, Northfield’s sludge is to blame, maybe not.
Ahearn said he could end the storage agreement with Northfield if need be, and even if he doesn’t, some councilors said the city should consider charging for labor and equipment.
Acting on Mackenzie’s recommendation, councilor did agree to award the bid for the remaining work on the wastewater treatment plant upgrade to Penta Construction. The New Hampshire firm submitted the low bid of $859,800 — roughly $110,000 more than the city has to spend. However, Mackenzie said the city’s engineer worked with the contractor and identified roughly $118,000 in savings that will keep the second phase of the upgrade on track and under budget.
The city will use its manpower and equipment to remove sludge from the digester for which a new cover will be ordered and installed early next year.
Mackenzie said the new flare will be installed by December, but, rather than attempt the winter installation of the digester cover, the plan is to complete that portion of the work next spring.
