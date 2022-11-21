An off-duty Rutland County sheriff’s deputy was shot by Saratoga Springs, New York, police during an altercation there early Sunday morning.
Sheriff David Fox said on Monday that Deputy Vito Caselnova was “stable and doing OK” following the incident in which Caselnova was shot multiple times.
Saratoga Springs officials say at least two other people were hurt in the incident, which remains under investigation.
Fox said he would conduct his own investigation regarding department policies. Caselnova has been placed on administrative leave, the sheriff said.
During a news conference Sunday, Saratoga officials said that Caselnova was involved in an altercation with a group of people that escalated into a shootout. Local police rushed to the scene upon hearing gunfire, according to the officials. They opened fire on Caselnova after he ignored repeated orders to drop his weapon, police said.
Saratoga police said Caselnova hit one of the other people involved in the altercation, and that a woman identified as his girlfriend was “nicked” by a gunshot.
Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino described the incident as a rare event.
“Outside of training exercises or putting down a rabid animal, this is the first time in 26 years that an officer of the Saratoga Police Department has had to discharge a firearm in the line of duty,” he said.
Montagnino said the incident took place outside Wheatfields, a restaurant around the corner from Caroline Street, where many of the city’s night clubs are concentrated.
“At 3:03 a.m., what began as a verbal argument between one individual ... and a group of other individuals some or all of whom are from the Utica area, the verbal altercation leads to a physical assault,” Montagnino said. “The Vermont deputy is attacked by at least three people. He is slammed into the hood of a car. He’s knocked to the ground.”
As Caselnova got up, Montagnino said the deputy appeared to pull open his jacket, showing his attackers that he was armed.
“One of the other individuals then draws (a) handgun and points it in the direction of the deputy and apparently begins to fire,” he said. “The deputy draws his handgun. Shots are exchanged.”
Montagnino said he believed seven or eight shots were fired at this point. They were heard by officers posted around the corner on Caroline Street. Those officers then ran up a hill and around the corner.
“What they see is the Vermont sheriff’s deputy, standing on the sidewalk, his gun leveled and moving from side to side,” he said.
Body camera footage from one of the officers was made available, and repeated shouts to drop the weapon are audible. Montagnino said he counted eight “separate, clear, unequivocal commands” for Caselnova to drop his gun and get on the ground. Caselnova didn’t, Montagnino said, and the officers opened fire.
Montagnino said three officers fired a total of 11 shots and that Caselnova had 10 bullet wounds, though it was not clear how many of those were entry or exit wounds.
He also said Caselnova was hit at least once in the chest. Montagnino said the incident was over in less than a minute, and at the end of that minute, the New York officers were attending to the people who had been hit.
“No one empties their weapon,” he said. “They ceased fire as soon as the situation was stabilized.”
Fox said Caselnova, who lives in Glens Falls, New York, had been with the department since April 2019.
“He’s a court-assigned person, mainly,” he said. “He was basically part-time, three days a week with me and with his dad at a family business.”
Fox said he only had a preliminary report regarding the incident.
“We will do a policy review, internal investigation into any possible policy violations,” Fox said. “Officially, he was in New York State and carrying under a New York-issued conceal carry permit.”
Fox said Vermont police officers carrying firearms while off-duty are required to be qualified with a handgun and to carry a department identification, badge and set of handcuffs. But given that Caselnova was in New York, where he had no law enforcement authority, those requirements might not apply.
“I would just want to make sure if there were any glaring violations of policies, just for the department’s sake and the academy’s sake, we would review any of this,” he said.
No additional information was available from Saratoga police as of late Monday afternoon.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.