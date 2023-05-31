MONTPELIER — Wildfires in Nova Scotia might lead to poorer-than-normal air quality in Vermont, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.
The department is expecting there to be a moderate concentration of “fine particle air pollution” from now until about Friday. The sky might look hazy or milky, and some might notice an odor.
