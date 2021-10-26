DUXBURY — With the Nov. 2 vote on the proposed $59.5 million construction bond fast approaching, the Harwood Unified Union School Board planned to devote more than an hour this week to discussing details of the project and answering questions from the public.
Its meeting scheduled for Wednesday was to be recorded during which the board also was to continue to refine its plan for launching the search for a new superintendent. That process will be put in motion in November with a goal of offering the job to Superintendent Brigid Nease’s replacement in February.
Nease herself is back after taking several weeks’ leave this fall. Her report for the board contained in background materials for the meeting had a number of updates on important issues including enrollment for this school year, attendance data for both staff and students to date, details on COVID-19 cases so far in district schools, and news regarding changes to COVID-19 testing procedures the district will be implementing soon.
Nease’s report also contains details on hiring and staff vacancies across the district. She notes in particular that a shortage of school bus drivers has turned to “out of state substitute drivers less familiar with our routes and students.”
The superintendent also includes information regarding recent incidents in high school athletics in Vermont involving misconduct that includes racism, sexism, and homophobic slurs from players and spectators. Nease called the developments “unacceptable and very damaging to our students and community.” Superintendents across the state are working with the Vermont Principals Association, Nease said, to develop legal procedures to investigate such misconduct.
Nease notes that the Harwood Union district has not been an exception to these events. “Harwood Union HS has both received a complaint alleging one of our athletes perpetrated an offense and one was a victim,” she writes in her report to the school board. “Both cases were thoroughly investigated and all appropriate measures were taken under our applicable policies. These cases fall under student discipline and the specific content and actions must be kept confidential under [the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act].”
Harwood athletics coaches have been discussing these issues with players, Nease noted, and all students have taken part in anti-racism discussions in homeroom settings in school. Varsity boys and girls soccer teams have drafted statements and created a sign to convey the importance of keeping sports competitions and settings safe. Teams were planning to wear armbands during the upcoming playoffs in support of those who were targets of racist and homophobic comments this season, she said.
Also on the board’s agenda to decide on Wednesday is whether to adjust the weighted system by which the board votes to reflect shifts in population documented by the 2020 U.S. Census.
The school board is required to hold a public hearing prior to an election and Wednesday’s meeting was to fulfill that requirement ahead of the Nov. 2 vote on the $59,545,312 bond proposal. The measure would pay for major renovations and updates to Harwood Union High School including a new roof, new infrastructure systems like heating and ventilation and windows; $5.7 million would add a second gymnasium and another $2.88 million would rebuild the running track; $6 million would add a new wing to Crossett Brook Middle School to accommodate combining all seventh- and eighth-grade classes in the district (adding the approximate 90 students from Harwood Middle School there).
The school board has collected numerous items of background information on the bond proposal including designs, breakdowns of spending, a video presentation, and project history which is collected on the district’s website, HUUSD.org under the heading Bond Plan. Board leaders also have done several question-and-answer sessions in the past several weeks that were recorded and are available to view on the district’s YouTube channel which can be found on the district website under the Board tab.
Ballots are available now from town clerks across the district for absentee voting before Nov. 2. Voters may vote in person at their town clerk’s office through Nov. 2 or call or email to have a ballot sent by mail. On Nov. 2, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in each community — all but Waitsfield will be town office locations; Waitsfield Elementary School is the polling place there.
At its Oct. 13 meeting, the board reviewed the schedule set out for the superintendent search that’s to start in earnest in November. The board has contracted with the national recruiting firm MacPherson & Jacobson based in Omaha, Nebraska, to lead the effort. John Gratto, the firm’s lead consultant who is working with the Harwood district, attended the school board meeting to answer questions and discuss the various elements of the process ahead.
A former school superintendent himself, Gratto has worked on searches in Vermont for school districts including Burlington and Champlain Valley Union. He told the Harwood board he would expect to get about two dozen applicants and advised that the board offer an attractive salary that’s at least what the outgoing superintendent is paid. Nease currently earns just over $148,000 annually.
“There’s competition for good candidates,” he said. “Your competition is not just in Vermont but also in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Massachusetts.”
The timeline calls for gathering input from various groups including the public, finalizing the job description and proposed contract next month; advertising for applicants in December; reviewing applications and conducting interviews in January. The board is aiming to select and hire a new superintendent by early February. The new superintendent would start July 1 as Superintendent Nease’s contract ends June 30, 2022.
Gratto described a series of video conference sessions using Zoom to get input from district teaching staff, support staff, administrators, high school students and community members regarding qualifications for a new superintendent. This part of the process would also include a survey for those who cannot attend those meetings.
The board adjusted the search schedule slightly, moving up the date to begin advertising for applicants from mid-December to the end of November after members suggested a two-week window over the holidays wasn’t sufficient. Details on the search process have been put onto a separate page of the school district’s website, HUUSD.org under the heading Superintendent Search.
The board still needs to appoint a subcommittee of its members as the search committee that will oversee the process that ultimately will bring finalist applicants to the full board for consideration in January. The board currently has three student representatives and is considering what their role will be.
The board’s meeting packet for this week summarizes the proposed changes to the percentages each of the 14 board members’ votes will represent based on changes in population since 2010 recorded by the U.S. Census in 2020.
Five of the district’s six communities — Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield and Warren — have two representatives each on the board; Waterbury has four. No changes are proposed to the makeup of the board.
The proposal which the board discussed at its Oct. 13 meeting, would not change the weight of votes for the Duxbury and Waitsfield members (5.2% and 6.7% respectively). Weights for Fayston, Moretown and Waterbury would all go down: Fayston from 5.25% to 5.0%; Moretown from 6.45% to 6.4%; Waterbury from 9.85% to 9.75%.
Warren would be the only town whose representatives gain more weight — 6.7% to 7.2% each. The 2020 Census data shows the largest proportion of population increase for Warren among the six communities. It gained 272 people which reflects a 16% jump in its population to 1,977 from 1,705. Waterbury’s population grew by more people — 267 according to the census — but that represents just a 5.3% increase bringing its population to 5,331 up from 5,064 in 2010.
The population data and proposal for updating the board member voting weights is linked from this week’s meeting information packet in the leadership report.
Wednesday’s board meeting begins at 6 p.m. as a hybrid meeting with the board in person in the library at Harwood Union High School. The public may attend in person — masks are required — or join in via Zoom or watch on YouTube. Links for online access are on the meeting agenda.
