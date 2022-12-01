BARRE — Victoria Pompei isn’t demanding a refund, but she was troubled to discover she is being billed Barre’s new 1% sales tax for subscription services she receives at her home in neighboring Barre Town.
When it comes to local option taxes, Pompei said “local” appears to be a relative term — one she hopes is easier to fix with Netflix than it is with Hulu or Disney+.
Pompei subscribes to all three streaming services and, as is her custom, reviews the bills at the end of the year to determine whether her usage warrants renewing any, or all of, them. During that annual exercise, she said, she noticed all three bills were a few cents more than they were before though none of them should have been.
Wondering what was up, Pompei reviewed her earlier bills and noticed the change occurred in October and reflected the imposition of Barre’s 1% sales tax.
If Pompei lived in Barre — she doesn’t — that wouldn’t have been a problem. She said she expects to pay the “local” sales tax for things she buys in the city, where businesses started collecting it on Oct. 1. However, she objects to paying the tax for services she receives at home in the town next door.
“That’s just not right,” she said.
Tell it to City Clerk Carol Dawes.
Dawes has seen, as well as heard and complained about, this ZIP code-related glitch before and ironing out the wrinkle is way above her pay grade.
Following the city’s imposition of a 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol, it took several months — if not more than a year — to persuade owners of the Dunkin’ Donuts on the Barre-Montpelier Road to stop charging the 1% tax they were supposed to collect in Barre and Montpelier, but not in Berlin.
Dawes recalled that included repeated conversations with the state tax department and the owner of the three Dunkin’ Donuts franchises, including the two that share the 05641 ZIP code.
In that case the owner was local, but Dawes said, that isn’t always the case, which is why she fielded a call from Kohl’s corporate headquarters earlier this year wondering whether the free-standing department store on the Berlin Mall’s campus in neighboring Berlin would have to collect Barre’s 1% sales tax starting on Oct. 1.
“The big national corporations have no idea that 05641 covers more than Barre City,” she said.
Dawes does. So does the state tax department and Pompei, who suspects she has plenty of company being charged a tax she shouldn’t be.
Barre, the city, is four square miles and, based on the latest census, is home to roughly 8,400 people. All of them live in the 05641 ZIP code, which includes most of Barre Town, a significant chunk of Berlin and a slice of Orange. It covers roughly 54 square miles — four of them in Barre — and is home to more than 17,000 residents, only half of them in the Granite City.
Pompei isn’t one of them.
According to Pompei, Netflix offers the option to entering a four-digit Zip Code extension — she did and hopes that will fix the glitch — Hulu and Disney+ don’t and will presumably keep adding 1% to her monthly subscriptions unless she can figure out a way to prevent that from happening.
Based on Dawes’ Dunkin’ Donuts experience, it could take a while. In that case, Dawes said, the state kept all of the money mistakenly collected by Dunkin’ Donuts in Berlin and placed it — along with its 30% share of the rooms, meals and alcohol taxes — in the fund it uses to make payments in lieu of taxes to municipalities that host state-owned property.
The difference?
In that case the state knew the Dunkin’ Donuts franchise in question was located in Berlin and was mistakenly collecting the 1% tax that was imposed in neighboring Barre.
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ are different beasts — and if the streaming services don’t know what town their subscribers live in, it probably won’t be easy for the state to figure it out, and Barre will theoretically benefit from revenue it shouldn’t receive.
The good news, according to Pompei, is she hasn’t encountered the problem with Amazon because, she suspects, the company needs to know her physical address so that it can deliver items she’s ordered online.
“I guess they know where I live,” she said.
Amazon may be the exception because Dawes said she has received a few emails from another Barre Town resident who has seen the city’s 1% tax tacked on to his online orders multiple times in the last two months.
“He’s not supposed to be,” she said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.