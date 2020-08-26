BERLIN — Plans to fast-track the repair of a severely corroded culvert that runs beneath one of Berlin’s busiest town roads just hit a speed bump.
Barely a week after discussing a November bond vote, the Select Board was told that option is off the table and the odds of shoring up the mammoth culvert that funnels Pond Brook under Fisher Road just got longer.
Interim Town Administrator Tom Badowski said the state Agency of Natural Resources won’t expedite the work the board discussed last week and will require the town to obtain a stream alteration permit before addressing the structurally compromised culvert near the intersection of Fisher Road and Paine Turnpike North.
Badowski said that will take several weeks and, absent a state waiver, likely push the project into next year.
According to Badowski, the town’s request for cursory review and approval of preliminary plans to install an aluminum “sleeve” inside the severely deteriorated galvanized steel culvert were denied by the state. Instead, he said, the town will be required to go through the more traditional, and time-consuming, process for obtaining the stream alteration permit needed before proceeding with that work.
In addition to investing in an application, Badowski said that will entail agency review and a public comment period of at least 30 days.
With September just days away and the statutory window for working in streams set to close Oct. 15, Badowski said proceeding with plans to complete the project before snow flies will require a waiver from the state. That wouldn’t be unprecedented, but first, he said, the state must approve an application that hasn’t yet been prepared and won’t be submitted until early next month.
Acting on Badowski’s recommendation, board members unanimously agreed to ask Otter Creek Engineering to prepare the permit application for the state’s review at a cost not to exceed $2,000.
Regardless of when construction actually occurs, Badowski described the application as a necessary first step to upgrading the culvert and cited the town’s long-running relationship with Otter Creek Engineering for bypassing the bidding process.
“They know us, and we know them,” he said of Otter Creek.
The firm, which has offices in East Middlebury and Rutland, served as the consultant during the process that led to construction of Berlin’s municipal water system several years ago and is currently serving in that same role with respect to the extension of the municipal sewer system along Paine Turnpike North. The deteriorated culvert was detected by the contractor — DuBois Construction — hired to complete that $2.2 million infrastructure improvement.
Based on preliminary estimates, board members were told last week it could cost roughly $400,000 to repair the culvert. That low-end estimate assumed the state will sign off on plans to install an aluminum “sleeve” within the existing culvert, instead of completely replacing it.
The board learned Monday night that even under the best of circumstances it won’t have the answer to that question until mid-October after which work in streams is typically prohibited.
Badowski said obtaining a waiver for “emergency” repairs was not unprecedented, but couldn’t be counted on and there is a very real chance the work would have to be completed next year. Absent special permission, the annual window for stream-related work in Vermont runs from June 1 to Oct. 15.
With DuBois Construction already mobilized on site, the board had hoped to obtain quick approval to complete what members were told last week was an economical option for fixing the culvert that runs under one end of the road that serves Central Vermont Medical Center and the Berlin Mall.
Even if the state allows the project to be completed this year, Badowski said tentative plans to ask voters to approve a bond issue to finance the infrastructure upgrade during the November elections won’t be possible. After conferring with representatives of the Vermont Municipal Bond Bank, Badowski said he was advised a voter-approved bond couldn’t be used to cover costs that have already been incurred.
Badowski said conventional bank financing was the more likely option for the board, assuming members are reluctant to deplete reserve funds to cover the unanticipated costs.
If the work is pushed into next year, the bond option could conceivably come back into play and a brief conversation about seeking financing to repair the culvert on Fisher Road, complete a similar project on Richardson Road and replace the decking on the Lovers Lane bridge could be revived. Theoretically, a bond for one, some or all of those projects could be presented to voters on Town Meeting Day.
In any event, Badowski said the board should be prepared to invest an additional $2,000 in creating bid specifications for the Fisher Road culvert. That work, he said, could be completed by Otter Creek Engineering based on the stream alteration permit the town hopes to apply for next month.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
