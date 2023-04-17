BARRE — Last November, Ian Mace knelt near the edge of the roof of the Barre Municipal Auditorium holding a tape measure, wearing a safety harness, and staring down at Demetrious Goddard, a fellow civil engineering student at Norwich University.
On Friday, Mace and Goddard swapped work clothes for suits and ties and joined a team of fellow Norwich students in pitching grand plans for the historic Barre building known locally, and well beyond, as “the Aud.”
For some, including Mace and Goddard, Friday’s PowerPoint presentation marked the end of a year-long project under the tutelage of Professor Michael Kelley. For others, like architecture students Jacob Gookin and Thomas Shepard, it was a semester’s worth of work that started with a feasibility study in January and ended Friday with a possible peek at the Aud’s future.
The good news for those who care about big, old buildings is the Aud has a future, and while it may – or may not – be one that includes heat pumps in the basement, a solar array on the roof, and exposed weather-proof windows made to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, it isn’t going anywhere.
Not in the shared estimation of Kelley’s civil engineering students, who amassed an avalanche of information about the Aud’s existing conditions; or Professor Tonya Forcier’s architecture students, who used that data as a springboard for their own work.
“The Barre Auditorium is a building that just needs a little bit of love,” Gookin, the soon-to-be-Norwich graduate, told a small group of mostly city officials.
Built in 1939, Gookin acknowledged the Aud has issues, but, he said, its bones are solid, its importance to the community is clear, and there are plenty of ways to upgrade the building that anchors the Barre Civic Center complex.
Some would extend its life, most would make it a more attractive venue and address concerns raised by members of the civic center committee, and at least a few are safety-based, the students said.
Dealing with asbestos and lead paint in a building that has both must be part of what students pitched as a phased approach to addressing what ails the Aud.
One of those phases would involve what Gookin described as “tactical renovations.”
The batch of projects would involve replacing the building’s boilers — one that has failed and the other that is nearing the end of its useful life – with a new geothermal system.
The up-front investment would be higher, Mace explained, but the savings over time would be worth it. The system would be more efficient and provide a reliable source of heat and a chilled water cooling system the building currently lacks, Mace said.
It would also entail replacing six roof-mounted exhaust fans. Four are likely as old as the building and aren’t operational; two are somewhat newer, but far from optimal. Installing six modern exhaust fans is part of the students’ plan.
Those fans, theoretically, could have company on the roof if the city were to pursue a solar array that students said would cost $342,000 and pay for itself over 11 years.
Installing weather-proof windows, replacing a front entrance blamed for significant thermal loss, and upgrading the lighting in the basement of the Aud and its electrical systems also were on the list.
A second batch of projects pitched by students were less pressing, but would either improve the functionality of the Aud — inside and out — and represent aesthetic upgrades.
The plans call for more conveniently located restrooms, four reconfigured locker rooms inside, and resetting the granite steps and re-pointing the brick outside. They also envision a site with considerably less parking, as green space and sidewalks are added to make the complex more inviting and accessible.
Kelley’s students started taking measurements months before the city learned that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders had included nearly $3.5 million for improvements to the auditorium in a list of congressional “earmarks” that were announced at the end of last year.
By the time Forcier’s students got involved, kicking off the collaborative leg of the work, that news was still fresh.
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro, who attended Friday’s presentation, said the Sanders’ earmark would finance 55% of the project, and the city would be required to come up with the remaining 45% — about $2.8 million — of what would be $6.3 million upgrade.
Storellicastro said Monday the city is exploring alternatives for coming up with the local match, including low-interest financing available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He said he was hopeful the city could leverage all of the money Sanders’ earmarked for the project and viewed the Norwich project as a good way to start the conversation.
Gookin said students understood the facility will need to be reviewed by licensed professionals, who will have their own ideas, and cost would ultimately be a consideration. However, he and others said the project was a valuable experience in a number of ways.
For Gookin, it hammered home the reality that an architect’s work doesn’t always end in a flashy new building. Sometimes the result is a building that looks as it always has, but functions more efficiently.
“Our job is more an act of service and less an act of self-gratification,” he said. “It’s more: ‘We are ‘solving problems’ than ‘creating art pieces.’”
For Mace, who spent the early months of the project taking measurements of all sorts that would later prove useful, said the exercise underscored the need for communication between engineers and architects given their sometimes conflicting visions.
“I think that was a very needed lesson to learn,” he said.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
