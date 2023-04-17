BARRE — Last November, Ian Mace knelt near the edge of the roof of the Barre Municipal Auditorium holding a tape measure, wearing a safety harness, and staring down at Demetrious Goddard, a fellow civil engineering student at Norwich University.

On Friday, Mace and Goddard swapped work clothes for suits and ties and joined a team of fellow Norwich students in pitching grand plans for the historic Barre building known locally, and well beyond, as “the Aud.”

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.