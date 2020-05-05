NORTHFIELD – Norwich University has received a $100,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to continue work on the Norwich Humanities Initiative.
According to a news release, the initiative is an interdisciplinary curriculum project which was launched in 2018. It has enabled the implementation of a pilot curriculum, co-designed and team-taught by professors in the humanities and those in other disciplines including geology, business, nursing and criminal justice. It demonstrates the relevance of humanities-based approaches to global problems that cadets and civilian students will face upon graduation.
“Over the next three years, we hope to use this funding to expand our roster of interdisciplinary courses, bring in student fellows, provide more faculty opportunities to develop and teach courses, embed external experts into our classes, and engage our students with communities to expand on their understanding of humanities in various professions,” said associate professor of civil and environmental engineering and NHI co-Director Tara Kulkarni in the release.
