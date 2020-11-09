NORTHFIELD – Norwich University will observe Veterans Day virtually this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the school's Facebook page Tuesday. The Corps of Cadets will conduct a review in honor of all veterans, past and present, from 1:15 to 2 p.m.
The ceremony will include prolonged cannon fire for the “Roll of Wars,” a wreath laying, firing of three rifle volleys and the playing of echo taps. The guest speaker is Lt. Gen. John J. Broadmeadow, who retired from the U.S. Marines Oct. 1, after more than 37 years on active duty.
