BARRE — A Northfield woman has been sentenced to 10 months to serve for selling drugs out of her home on two occasions.

Rebecca Lynn Martin, 40, was sentenced Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two to five years, all suspended except for 10 months to serve on a felony count of cocaine possession, two misdemeanor counts of dispensing a regulated drug in a dwelling and a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release. Martin pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this month.

