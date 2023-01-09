BARRE — A Northfield woman has admitted to selling drugs out of her home on two occasions.
Rebecca Lynn Martin, 40, pleaded guilty on Jan. 3 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of cocaine possession, two misdemeanor counts of dispensing a regulated drug in a dwelling and a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release. Martin has agreed to a sentence of two to five years, all suspended except for a portion that will be argued at sentencing on Jan. 18. Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault will argue for a year to serve for Martin, while her attorney, Colin Seaman, will argue for a lesser sentence. She also will be placed on probation for five years.
Thibault has agreed to dismiss other charges Martin has been facing per the plea agreement, including misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license and additional counts of narcotic and cocaine possession.
For one of the dispensing convictions, according to court records, in April 2021 police executed a search warrant on Martin's home on King Street. Police said they had been told by a witness that he had purchased drugs there.
Inside Martin’s bedroom, investigators said they found 47 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine. Police said they also found a scale and small baggies used to sell drugs.
Police spoke with Martin's boyfriend, who reported Martin had been selling drugs out of the home, according to court records. The witness allowed police to search a cellphone both he and Martin used, and police said they found conversations Martin had with others about buying and selling drugs.
The witness told police Martin had been buying cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.
For the violation of conditions of release, following the April 2021 search warrant, Martin was arraigned and released on conditions stating she could not possess or buy regulated drugs without a prescription. Police said in June 2021, another search warrant was executed on Martin's home and inside they found a small amount of cocaine and loose pills, including the muscle relaxer Baclofen and the antidepressant Trazodone. Police said it appeared Martin had flushed other drugs that may have been in the home because she was found sitting on the toilet fully clothed with the toilet recently flushed.
For the second dispensing conviction, police said a third search warrant was executed on Martin's home, this one in October.
Police said inside they found Derrick Cook, 35, of Springfield, Massachusetts, along with 15 grams of a white substance that field-tested positive for cocaine and three grams of a substance that field-tested positive for fentanyl. Cook has been charged with a felony count of fentanyl trafficking, two felony counts of selling cocaine and a misdemeanor count of cocaine possession. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Oct. 28 and the case against him remains active.
Cook told investigators he had been selling out of Martin's home, according to court records.
Police said Cook reported Morgan Somers had been acting as the middle man in helping him sell drugs. Somers, 35, of Northfield, has been charged with a felony count of delivering cocaine, a felony count of conspiracy to sell cocaine and a misdemeanor count of narcotic possession. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Dec. 27 and the case against him remains active.
Police said they also found a second Massachusetts man in the home while executing the search warrant. Justin Clark, 32, of Ludlow, Massachusetts, has been charged with a felony count of cocaine possession. Clark pleaded not guilty to the charge on Oct. 28 and the case against him remains active.
Investigators found 46 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine in a wooden chest in Martin's home, according to court records. Police said Clark was sitting near the chest when the search warrant was executed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.