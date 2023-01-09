BARRE — A Northfield woman has admitted to selling drugs out of her home on two occasions.

Rebecca Lynn Martin, 40, pleaded guilty on Jan. 3 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of cocaine possession, two misdemeanor counts of dispensing a regulated drug in a dwelling and a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release. Martin has agreed to a sentence of two to five years, all suspended except for a portion that will be argued at sentencing on Jan. 18. Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault will argue for a year to serve for Martin, while her attorney, Colin Seaman, will argue for a lesser sentence. She also will be placed on probation for five years.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.