NORTHFIELD — After a floor vote on Monday evening, where voters approved the $5.49 million municipal budget, they remained in a giving mood on Town Meeting Day.
According to Town Clerk Kim Pedley, the laundry list of Australian ballot items — most of them providing support to local social service agencies — all got town approval. In all, $59,700 was passed, ranging from $21,000 toward the Northfield Commuter, to $250 for Our House.
