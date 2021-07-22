BARRE — A Northfield teenager arrested last month in Las Vegas has denied trying to kill two people by pushing their vehicle over an embankment in March.
Aleksander “Sasha” Cherkasov, 19, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder, felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash, gross negligent operation and unlawful mischief. If convicted, Cherkasov faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
According to court records, on March 20, Cherkasov got into an argument with his girlfriend and she called a friend to pick her up. Police said when the girlfriend got into the vehicle, Cherkasov drove into the passenger side, nearly hitting her and bending the car’s door.
Police said Cherkasov drove the friend’s vehicle off the road and the two victims were able to jump out of the car before Cherkasov pushed the vehicle over an embankment. Police said the vehicle was found 40 to 50 feet down the bank resting against a tree.
He is also accused of punching his girlfriend in the face and throwing her to the ground.
Police said Cherkasov had been on the run since the incident. He was found with his mother, Jennifer Canfield, 59, in Las Vegas on June 5, according to police, and picked up on an arrest warrant for the attempted murder charges.
According to court records, Cherkasov used his mother’s vehicle in the incident in March. Police said they spoke with her over the phone shortly after the incident, but couldn’t get her to meet for an interview. Police said she initially told investigators she would bring Cherkasov to the police department, but later reported she had spoken to an attorney and wouldn’t be bringing him in.
Canfield is expected to face criminal charges for her involvement in the case, including charges of obstruction of justice and giving false information to law enforcement.
Cherkasov's family has hired attorney Jessica Burke to represent him. Burke said in court Thursday she wanted her client released to the custody of his father. She said there was no information showing Cherkasov knew a warrant was out for his arrest so she questioned if he was a risk of flight.
Judge Mary Morrissey said it appeared he was such a risk, stating the case has been well-publicized and Cherkasov's mother and other family members knew police wanted to arrest him, and she was found with Cherkasov in Nevada.
A weight of the evidence hearing has been tentatively scheduled for July 28 to determine if Cherkasov should continue to be held without bail.
Senior Deputy State's Attorney Kristin Gozzi said Cherkasov has attempted to contact his former girlfriend while in custody. Gozzi said that was a concern for her so she asked that Cherkasov have conditions of release in place stating he cannot have contact with his victims or their families. The judge granted that request.
