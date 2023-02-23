NORTHFIELD — Police Chief John Helfant has informed the town he will retire on May 6.
The announcement comes a day after the select board issued a statement addressing the media attention Helfant has received recently, including calls for his removal by advocacy organizations who say his public statements and credibility issues show he is not capable of leading an unbiased, credible police department.
On Wednesday afternoon, about 90 minutes after The Times Argus reached out to him for comment about the chief's decision, Northfield Town Manager Jeff Schulz issued a statement announcing Helfant will retire, effective May 6. Schulz said he will begin a search for a new chief shortly.
“We appreciate the service of the chief and our entire police force for the work they do to protect our community,” he said.
Helfant refused an interview request for this story when reached by phone Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the town's select board issued a statement saying the town is, “committed to fostering a safe, welcoming, and inclusive community. We also believe that trust in the Town and its employees is of utmost importance.”
“News stories from local media outlets this week have recounted that members of the Northfield community feel this trust has been diminished. These news stories have referenced the Northfield Police Chief’s public comments on school locker room policy and, from earlier last year, a school’s decision to fly a Black Lives Matter flag,” the statement read.
Several advocacy organizations called for Helfant to be removed as police chief last month after he weighed-in on the locker room controversy at Randolph Union High School. Helfant is a parent of three children in the Orange Southwest School District, which includes the school in Randolph.
He called a transgender girl on the school's volleyball team a “male student” and stated allowing that student to watch girls undress in the locker room violated the state's voyeurism law. The comments by the chief were made in a letter that was published on the conservative website Vermont Daily Chronicle in October.
This letter follows Helfant's call last year for the school to take down a Black Lives Matter flag and to fly “Don't Tread on Me” and “Thin Blue Line” flags instead.
The statement from the select board said town employees are allowed to speak as private citizens under the First Amendment. It said the town respects its employees desire to stay informed on local, state and national issues.
“However, the views and opinions expressed by Town employees in this regard are their own and are not the views and opinions of the Town,” the statement said.
The groups calling for Helfant to be fired also highlighted Helfant's credibility issues after former Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault issued a Brady or Giglio letter against him in 2019 and updated it in 2020. These letters, named after national court cases, alert defense attorneys to credibility issues involving individual police officers, which can include lying in affidavits or showing bias against someone or engaging in possible criminal activity.
Thibault's letter against Helfant concerned two traffic stops Helfant was involved in while an officer in Berlin.
The two stops involved men of color and white women where the prosecutor believed Helfant exercised “disparate treatment” of the men compared to the women. There were also accusations that Helfant violated the men's rights in those stops. The chief has denied any wrongdoing.
Vermont Public published a story in December that revealed two other officers in the department also have Brady letters issued against them, meaning three of the department's seven sworn officers, including Helfant, have credibility concerns.
The select board said in its statement, “We want to take this opportunity to reiterate our focus on and dedication to ensuring that all members of our community can live and thrive here, free from discrimination. We are committed to having an unbiased and discrimination-free municipal government. The Town has taken recent steps in furtherance of that commitment, including making our Declaration of Inclusion and preparing to institute Diversity, Equity & Inclusion training for all Town employees.”
Helfant had served more than 28 years with Vermont State Police before retiring there and taking a job as a full-time officer in Berlin for a few months in 2018. He was hired as Northfield’s police chief in fall 2018.
