20190207_bta_Helfant

Northfield Police Chief John Helfant

 File Photo

NORTHFIELD — Police Chief John Helfant has informed the town he will retire on May 6.

The announcement comes a day after the select board issued a statement addressing the media attention Helfant has received recently, including calls for his removal by advocacy organizations who say his public statements and credibility issues show he is not capable of leading an unbiased, credible police department.

