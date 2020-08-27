BARRE — Two Northfield men are accused of manufacturing hash in an apartment and selling marijuana.
Derrick Charles Surprenant, 30, and Jonathan Arthur Politis, 33, each pleaded not guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of marijuana possession and cultivating marijuana and misdemeanor counts of manufacturing concentrated marijuana and selling marijuana. If convicted, the pair both face a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison. They were released on conditions.
Sgt. Brian Hoar, of the Northfield police, said in his affidavit police executed a search warrant on an apartment on Western Avenue on April 30. Hoar didn’t say what caused police to apply for the warrant.
Inside the home, he said police found nearly 6½ lbs. of marijuana, 17 immature marijuana plants, over 650 grams of suspected hash, 255 vape pen cartridges, $2,392 in cash and assorted edibles that contained marijuana including candy, sugar and maple syrup.
Hoar said Surprenant and Politis were taken into custody, though he didn’t say if they were at the home at the time the search warrant was executed.
Surprenant told police all of the marijuana and marijuana-infused items belonged to him and Politis, according to court records.
Hoar said he asked Surprenant about his customers and if his sales had been impacted by Norwich University students not returning from Spring Break. Schools were closed in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Surprenant told Hoar his customers weren’t students. He told Hoar the hash oil he had been making was for his own use. Hoar said Surprenant reported he had about 20 customers and most of the products he had he did not make, but had purchased. He told Hoar some of the marijuana he grew himself, but the rest was bought.
Hoar said when he spoke to Politis he also admitted the marijuana belonged to him and his roommate Surprenant. He told Hoar they had been selling to 25 to 50 people and had been buying bulk marijuana once or twice a week.
