BURLINGTON — A Northfield man has been sentenced to 32 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm when he shot at a Jeep in August 2020.
According to a news release, Shaka Africa, 31, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Burlington to 32 months to serve on the felony conviction. Africa pleaded guilty to the charge in March 2021. He will also serve three years on probation.
The statement from the U.S. Attorney's office said he was involved in a shooting incident in Morristown on Aug. 27, 2020. A Jeep that had been following Africa pulled into a driveway and Africa pulled out a gun and shot at the Jeep, striking the left rear wheel well, without knowing who was in the vehicle.
Africa has a prior felony conviction of aggravated assault with a weapon in 2016 from Washington County which prohibits him from possessing a gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.