BARRE — A Northfield man has been sentenced to three years in prison and has been placed on probation for the rest of his life for sexually assaulting a child.
James Jones, 67, was sentenced Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to five years to life, all suspended except for three years to serve on a felony count of sexual assault on a victim younger than 16 years old. Jones pleaded guilty to the charge in March. He is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
The state dismissed a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, per the plea agreement. It also amended a charge of repeated sexual assault on a child to sexual assault on a victim under 16 years old because the initial charge carried with it a mandatory minimum of 25 years to serve and the new charge has a three-year mandatory minimum sentence.
Jones must participate in sex offender treatment through the Department of Corrections while incarcerated as a condition of his probation. If he doesn’t successfully complete that programming, the department may file a violation of probation that could see him remain behind bars until he does successfully finish treatment.
According to the affidavit of Detective Sgt. Drew Cota, of the Vermont State Police, police received a report in June 2018 from the Department for Children and Families stating a 16-year-old girl had been molested. Cota said the victim was interviewed and reported she and her father had moved into Jones’ Northfield home when she was 13 years old. The victim reported Jones would ask her to expose herself while at his home, according to court records.
Cota said the victim reported Jones, a former science teacher at Northfield Middle & High School, would tutor her. The detective said the victim reported at one point he had come up behind her, put a pencil on her chest and commented on her chest. The victim said she would tell Jones he was being inappropriate and he would become angry with her, according to court records.
Cota said the victim reported she was afraid to sleep while living with Jones.
The detective said the victim reported on one occasion Jones tried to molest her and groped her during another incident. She told Jones to stop, but he told her he hadn’t done it in a while and wanted to keep doing it, according to court records.
Cota said the victim reported while at his home in Northfield, Jones would pull her into a closet and molest her. She told investigators Jones told her not to tell anyone about what he was doing.
A victim’s advocate read a statement from the victim in court Monday saying everything for her changed after reporting the abuse she suffered to DCF. The victim was in attendance virtually for the hearing.
She said she had to change schools because of Jones’ actions which negatively impacted her education. She said she went from being an honor roll student to having to retake courses because her new school wouldn’t accept the credits from her old school. The victim said she’s still trying to recover her education and the obstacles she’s faced have almost stopped her from graduating high school.
The victim said she could no longer live with her father because she didn’t know when Jones might show up.
She said she now suffers from anxiety and has trouble socializing in large groups.
“I find it hard to even complete a task without the company of a friend or someone I feel safe with,” she said.
The victim said she feels like she needs to constantly be on guard when she’s out in public by herself.
“My view on trusting adults has changed,” she said. “I feel like I can’t fully trust anyone.”
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said while the abuse the victim suffered took place years ago, the “aftershocks” of that abuse continue to ripple out. Thibault said the victim had to reestablish her life somewhere else because of Jones’ actions.
“Middle school is not a time most adults look back with any degree of fondness or pleasure. It’s a difficult time for many people. I can’t imagine how much more difficult it is for someone who is victimized by a trusted adult. … Someone that should be protecting them, not hurting them,” he said.
Thibault said he wasn’t surprised by the victim’s statement and how Jones’ actions have shaken her life experience.
He said the damage Jones caused is not going to be fixed by this sentence.
Thibault said while an evaluation from DOC states Jones has a low risk to reoffend, “risk is a funny thing.” The prosecutor said he would have assumed there would be low risk for Jones to engage in the conduct he did in the first place.
Robert Sheftman, Jones’ attorney, said he had provided the court with a statement from Jones which was not read aloud. Jones declined to speak when offered the opportunity Monday.
Sheftman said his client offers his heartfelt apology to the victim.
“And a promise that something like this will never happen again,” the defense attorney said, adding Jones runs the risk of never being released from prison if he violates his probation conditions.
Judge Kevin Griffin said in reviewing the case, what immediately struck him was the incredible strength and courage of the victim to come forward when she did.
“I don’t know of any scenario where that’s easy to do,” Griffin said, especially in a situation like this where the victim’s life was going to be disrupted because of the report. The judge commended the victim for her resilience and wished her the best of luck going forward, noting he didn’t expect her road to be easy.
He said as a former teacher, Jones should have known the impact his actions would have on a developing child.
“And this was a child that you hurt. And I suspect the statement that was read to us didn’t even begin to capture what (the victim) may be struggling with on a daily basis,” he said.
Griffin said Jones can still do some good with his experience. The judge suggested Jones help educate others in the prison on how to read and write.
“It’s not the life you thought you would have, but it’s the life that you’re about to start,” Griffin said.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.