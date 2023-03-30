BARRE — A Northfield man serving a sentence for molesting three girls has resolved one of the two sexual assault cases he faces.

Nathan Decere, 48, pleaded no contest Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. Decere was sentenced to six to 18 months, all suspended, except for 10 months to serve with credit for time served. He also was placed on probation for 18 months.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.