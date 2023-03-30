BARRE — A Northfield man serving a sentence for molesting three girls has resolved one of the two sexual assault cases he faces.
Nathan Decere, 48, pleaded no contest Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. Decere was sentenced to six to 18 months, all suspended, except for 10 months to serve with credit for time served. He also was placed on probation for 18 months.
Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly agreed to dismiss with prejudice a felony count of attempted sexual assault, per the plea agreement, meaning the charge cannot be refiled against Decere.
According to court records, Decere walked into a woman’s room after she had taken a shower, told her “you look sexy,” and grabbed and fondled her. Police said the victim reported Decere pushed her onto a bed, got on top of her, and she kicked him between the legs.
The victim reported Decere had offered in the past to pay her for sex, but she refused, according to court records.
Donnelly said at Monday’s hearing the domestic assault conviction stems from the injuries Decere left on the woman after he fondled her.
The prosecutor said the state entered into this agreement with Decere after discovery was done in the case.
“The state does believe that this is a just outcome,” Donnelly said.
Decere is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. He was ordered held without bail in May 2022 after pleading not guilty to felony counts of sexual assault and first-degree aggravated domestic assault, and a misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while being a person convicted of a violent crime. If convicted on these charges, Decere faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
In this case, police said in April 2022, a woman reported Decere had slapped a 2-year-old child. Police said Decere also reportedly had a gun and was suicidal, though he later denied he was suicidal.
While investigating this report, police said the woman involved reported Decere had choked and sexually assaulted her in the past. This victim reported Decere would approach her for sex, she would refuse, and he would proceed anyway, according to court records. Police said the victim also reported Decere had a gun stored under a sink.
Decere’s attorney, Andrew Pappone, reported Monday this case is nearly ready for trial. After discussions he had with the state, Pappone said the state may make another offer to resolve this case soon and asked for a status conference in about a month. If the two sides can’t reach agreement, he said the case can go to trial in either late spring or early summer. A status conference has been scheduled for the case on April 13.
Decere is prohibited from possessing a gun because he was placed on probation for five years in May 2019 after being convicted on a felony count of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct and two misdemeanor counts of prohibited conduct by open and gross lewdness. Decere is facing a probation violation for the conduct alleged in the May 2022 case, which he has denied, while the state agreed not to use Monday’s domestic assault conviction as a basis for another probation violation against Decere, per the plea agreement.
In the older case, police said a 13-year-old girl told her therapist in 2017 that Decere had molested her. The girl told her therapist Decere also had molested the other two girls, both of whom were 11 years old at the time, according to court records.
Police said the older victim reported she and the other girls were watching a movie at Decere’s house when Decere started to touch her. This victim reported she didn’t tell him to stop because she was scared, according to court records.
Police said the other two girls also reported Decere touched them.
