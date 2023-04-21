BURLINGTON — A Northfield man has been placed under federal supervised release terms for three years following his court conviction in Maryland for the unlawful possession of three machine guns, records show.

Jason R. Doney, 43, of Hallstrom Road, also had his federal supervision transferred from Maryland to Vermont on March 29 as part of the sentence, according to records in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

