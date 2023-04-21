BURLINGTON — A Northfield man has been placed under federal supervised release terms for three years following his court conviction in Maryland for the unlawful possession of three machine guns, records show.
Jason R. Doney, 43, of Hallstrom Road, also had his federal supervision transferred from Maryland to Vermont on March 29 as part of the sentence, according to records in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.
A Spikes Tactical .300 Blackout caliber gun, along with two other groups of parts, were all classified as machine guns under federal law by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, records show.
Doney agreed to forfeit any illegal drugs and unlawful items mentioned in the indictment, including the machine gun, a machine gun trigger pack with no serial numbers and other firearm accessories.
Doney was named in a five-count federal indictment from Harford County, Maryland, northeast of Baltimore, two years ago, court documents show.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Department received a call about two unconscious men in a vehicle at a 7-11 in Abingdon, Maryland, about 5 p.m. June 28, 2020, records show.
Deputy sheriffs found a white 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee with its engine running and both men passed out, records show.
The officers knocked on the window and Doney finally awoke and presented an expired Vermont driver’s license and said they were headed home after visiting relatives in Florida, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Keelan F. Diana said in court papers.
Doney told the deputy sheriffs that he builds AR-type weapons, so parts of firearms could be inside the Jeep, Diana wrote.
The federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, had suggested a penalty somewhere between 24 and 30 months, records show. The prosecution said it was willing to give Doney a break because of the “defendant’s record of distinguished service to this country, service-connected injuries and disability” and his limited criminal history. His convictions include twice for driving while intoxicated (2002 and 2006) and once for unlawful mischief (2002), records show.
Doney is a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran who sustained serious service-connected injuries during two tours of duty in Iraq, court records show.
Two of the five felony counts in the federal indictment centered on Doney unlawfully possessing a modified Spikes Tactical Rifle with a .300 Blackout caliber machine gun, along with a couple of illegal accessories and they were unregistered items, records show.
A third count said Doney knowingly and unlawfully possessed an unregistered silencer.
The two drug-related charges maintain Doney possessed with intent to distribute Oxycodone and that he possessed the illegal weapons to further drug trafficking crimes, the indictment said.
The prosecution had asked Judge George L. Russell III to impose a term with some home confinement, followed by supervised release.
The plea agreement had said a term of no more than 18 months was appropriate.
The maximum penalty was 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine
The government agreed to drop the four other felony charges after Doney admitted to possessing the three machine guns on June 28, 2020, records show.
As part of that conviction, Doney admitted to possession of a combination of parts commonly known as a “drop-in auto sear” and a “machine gun trigger pack.” In both cases, there were no manufacturer marks or serial numbers on the parts, the indictment said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Paul Gallena obtained the federal indictment on May 6, 2021. Doney subsequently surrendered later that month at the Northfield Police Station to Special Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives from Vermont and Maryland, who have been working on the case.
Doney later appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Burlington and agreed to go to Maryland to face the charges.
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle also ordered Doney to continue his psychiatric treatment through the Veterans Administration health care system, records show. Doyle directed Doney to refrain from possessing any drugs, alcohol, firearms or weapons while on release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.