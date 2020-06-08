BURLINGTON – A Northfield man accused of throwing boiling food on a woman has picked up a federal gun charge for a separate incident.
Branden D. Premont, 26, was indicted Thursday in U.S. District Court in Burlington on a felony count of unlawful transport of a firearm. If convicted, Premont faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He is currently being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans on $30,000 bail.
The federal charge stems from an incident that took place March 6. According to the affidavit of Trooper Jonathan Prack, of the Vermont State Police, a search warrant was executed on a home in Northfield where Premont and a woman were found. Prack said an investigation showed Premont had been sleeping in a bedroom at the home with a .40 caliber handgun. The woman told police the gun wasn't hers and she didn't know who owned it.
Prack said while searching the home police also found a small amount of a substance that appeared to be cocaine in Premont's wallet. Premont told police the cocaine was his and the substance later field tested positive for cocaine, according to court records.
Prack said he obtained a search warrant for Premont's cellphone where he found multiple pictures and videos of the gun.
Premont is not allowed to have a gun because he was convicted on a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in 2018. He has not been arraigned on the federal charge.
He pleaded not guilty in March to misdemeanor counts of possessing a firearm while having been convicted of a violent crime and cocaine possession for this incident. He faces a maximum sentence of three years on those charges, though Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault said Friday his office would likely dismiss the charges where there is overlap with the federal charge.
Premont is facing more state charges that Thibault doesn't have any intention of dismissing.
He has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, second-degree aggravated domestic assault due to having a prior domestic assault conviction, obstruction of justice and violating an abuse prevention order and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and violating conditions of release.
For the domestic assault charges, the victim told police Premont had dumped a pot of boiling macaroni and cheese on her during an argument in February. The victim showed police pictures of the severe burns she suffered on her chest, according to court records.
The victim told police she was afraid Premont was going to kill her.
She also showed police videos of Premont being verbally abusive and destroying the residence they lived in, according to court records. Police said one of the videos showed Premont throwing what appeared to be a table leg at the victim.
The victim told police about another incident in February where Premont slapped her in the face and threatened her with a gun.
For the obstruction of justice and violating an abuse prevention order and conditions of release charges, police said Premont has been in contact with the victim after his arraignment on the assault charges in March. According to court records, Premont was asking others to contact the victim on his behalf and wrote letters to her.
Police said the records show Premont telling another person he’s going to try and get the charges dropped and will have the victim’s help. The victim testified last week while she wasn't lying, she said she wasn't accurate when talking about the boiling food. She testified Premont had thrown the food all over the kitchen and did not throw it directly at her, though she told police it was thrown at her directly.
Premont had filed a motion looking to get released because he had been ordered held without bail after his arraignment in March. He argued his right to a speedy trial had been violated due to the state Supreme Court shutting down all jury trials until September at the earliest due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. But after the obstruction of justice charge was filed last week, Judge Mary Morrissey said she may revoke Premont's right to bail because the allegations against him were a threat to the integrity of the judicial system.
The judge is expected to issue a written decision in the matter, but it may be for naught if a federal judge orders Premont held on the gun charge.
