BARRE — A Northfield man on probation for molesting three girls and facing charges for allegedly trying to sexually assault a woman is now accused of sexually assaulting and choking another woman.
Nathan Decere, 47, pleaded not guilty on May 3 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of sexual assault and first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while being a person convicted of a violent crime. If convicted on these charges, Decere faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Officer Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit Stephanie Jean, from probation and parole, called police on April 28 stating a woman reported Decere had slapped a 2-year-old child. Tucker said she was told Decere was suicidal and had a gun.
The officer said she contacted the woman who reported she saw Decere hit the child.
Tucker said she then contacted Decere who told her he knew why she had called. She said he told her he was ready to go to jail and get “cuffed and stuffed.” Tucker said Decere denied being suicidal.
Tucker said she again spoke to the woman who then reported Decere had choked her in the past.
The victim reported there were times where Decere would sexually assault her, according to court records. Tucker said the victim reported Decere would try to have sex with her, she would tell him she didn't want to, and he would do it anyway. The officer said the victim reported the last time this occurred was a year ago, and Decere has “been better asking for consent.”
Tucker said the victim reported Decere had a gun stored under the sink in the bathroom.
Decere pleaded not guilty in September to a felony count of attempted sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
In that case, police said Decere walked into a woman's room after she had taken a shower, told her “you look sexy” and grabbed and fondled her, according to court records. Police said the victim in that case reported Decere pushed her onto a bed and got on top of her, but he left after she kicked him between the legs.
The victim told police Decere had offered to pay her for sex in the past, and she turned him down.
Decere was placed on probation for five years in May 2019 on a felony count of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct and two misdemeanor counts of prohibited conduct by open and gross lewdness. He now faces probation violations from both pending sexual assault cases. He has denied the violations.
According to court records, in 2017, a 13-year-old girl told her therapist that Decere had molested her. Police said the girl told her therapist Decere had also molested the other two girls, both aged 11.
The older victim reported she and the other girls were watching a movie at Decere’s house one time when Decere started to touch her; she said she didn’t tell him to stop because she was scared.
The other two girls told investigators Decere touched them as well, according to court records.
