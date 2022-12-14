BARRE — A Northfield man has been sentenced to three years to serve after police say he tried to kill two people by pushing their vehicle over an embankment in March 2021 and then tried to get one of the victims from that incident to not testify against him.

Aleksander “Sasha” Cherkasov, 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree aggravated domestic assault and obstruction of justice, as well as a misdemeanor count of gross negligent operation. He was sentenced to five to 15 years, all suspended except for three years to serve with credit for time served. Cherkasov has been held without bail since his arrest in Nevada in June 2021. He is currently housed at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.