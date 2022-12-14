BARRE — A Northfield man has been sentenced to three years to serve after police say he tried to kill two people by pushing their vehicle over an embankment in March 2021 and then tried to get one of the victims from that incident to not testify against him.
Aleksander “Sasha” Cherkasov, 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree aggravated domestic assault and obstruction of justice, as well as a misdemeanor count of gross negligent operation. He was sentenced to five to 15 years, all suspended except for three years to serve with credit for time served. Cherkasov has been held without bail since his arrest in Nevada in June 2021. He is currently housed at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
He was also sentenced Wednesday to zero to five years to serve on the obstruction of justice conviction. Cherkasov was placed on probation for 10 years, as well.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault agreed to dismiss two felony counts of attempted second-degree murder and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash and unlawful mischief, per the plea agreement.
According to court records, Cherkasov got into an argument with his then-girlfriend in March 2021. Police said she called a friend to come pick her up and Cherkasov drove into the side of the friend’s vehicle. He nearly hit his girlfriend and bent the vehicle’s door, police said.
Cherkasov then rammed the vehicle repeatedly with the two victims inside and tried to push it off an embankment, according to court records. Police said the victims fled from the vehicle and Cherkasov drove away, only to return and push the vehicle over the embankment, sending it 40 or 50 feet down before it came to rest against brush and trees, according to court records.
Police said Cherkasov also punched the girlfriend in the face and threw her to the ground.
He then went on the run and was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, in June 2021. Police said he was fround with his mother, Jennifer Canfield.
While in custody in Nevada, police said Cherkasov contacted his former girlfriend and told her not to testify against him, according to court records.
Thibault said the state came to this agreement with Cherkasov because despite the circumstantial evidence in the case, proving intent for the attempted murder charges would be difficult at trial, absent an admission from Cherkasov. He said there were discussions had in his office about what the charges would have been if Cherkasov had been successful in pushing the vehicle over the embankment while the victims were inside and killed them, whether he would be charged with murder or manslaughter.
Thibault said this agreement will now result in Cherkasov having four felony convictions on his record despite his young age. Because of these multiple felony convictions, the prosecutor said if Cherkasov is charged with another felony in the future, he could receive a habitual offender enhancement on the sentence for which he would face life in prison if convicted. Thibault said it’s rare for someone younger than 30 to be eligible for habitual offender, let alone someone younger than 25.
Cherkasov pleaded guilty to three felonies on Wednesday and had pleaded guilty previously to another felony count of aggravated assault. Police said in that case, Cherkasov, who was 18 years old at the time, pointed a gun at a neighbor who told him to drive slower in April 2020.
Cherkasov was treated as a youthful offender in that case, where it had been confidential, and the aggravated assault conviction would never have appeared on his record had he successfully completed youthful offender probation. But because of the incident in March 2021, that aggravated assault conviction will now stay on his record. Cherkasov admitted to a probation violation as part of Wednesday’s hearing.
Thibault said with 10 years of probation ahead of Cherkasov, “some of the best and most prime years of Mr. Cherkasov’s life will be led with the Department of Corrections looking over his shoulder and monitoring him.”
The prosecutor said with the zero-to-five-year sentence on the obstruction conviction, if Cherkasov is not abiding by his probation conditions, corrections could keep him in a facility for five years instead of three. He said if Cherkasov violates his probation conditions, he also faces the possibility of the five to 15 year suspended sentence being imposed.
Thibault noted many young defendants who go through the youthful offender system take advantage of that second chance opportunity and thrive. He said they never end up in criminal court.
“But that’s a path that Mr. Cherkasov did not take,” Thibault said.
He said despite Cherkasov facing a felony conviction and the resources he had available with people looking to help him, Cherkasov continued to engage in criminal behavior.
There was a group of people in the audience for the hearing who appeared to be friends and family of Cherkasov who were there to support him. Thibault addressed them stating while they may say Cherkasov’s issues revolve around mental health issues, there are personal decisions and acts that play into this conduct.
“By being in the youthful offender process, there was access to treatment, to services. There were people there trying to compel that type of positive change and it was not being taken advantage of, it did not happen. Which is why we are here today. So it is absolute folly to just blame this on mental health,” he said.
There had been talk about potentially charging Cherkasov’s mother with a crime for her involvement in helping her son evade capture. Thibault noted at the hearing the state statute for accessory after the fact has a carve out by which the state can’t charge family members with that crime, be they a parent, grandparent or sibling.
“But undoubtedly, the circumstances show Mr. Cherkasov’s situation here was made far, far worse by the decisions of those around him,” Thibault said.
The prosecutor said the two victims from the March 2021 incident opted not to participate in Wednesday’s hearing. He said the state reached this agreement with Cherkasov, in part, to keep those victims from having to testify at trial. He said as much attention that’s paid to Cherkasov’s young age, his victims were just as young and have been traumatized from this incident.
Thibault then read aloud a short statement from one of the victims who said the past couple of years have been difficult for her and the incident that occurred has impacted nearly every aspect of her life in a hurtful way. The victim said she’s been trying to heal, and she hopes Cherkasov is working on healing and getting help, as well.
Cherkasov’s attorney, Robert Sussman, said Cherkasov isn’t blaming his mental health issues for his behavior and has accepted responsibility for his actions, but the issues are a factor. Sussman listed off the issues Cherkasov deals with. He said his client suffers from bipolar disorder, severe anxiety, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, dyslexia, obsessive compulsive disorder, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and a sleep disorder, among other health issues.
“He is doing his best in order to address the issues that he has, but this is a huge number of issues that does give some context to the events, does give some context to him,” Sussman said.
He said his client decided not to give a statement at Wednesday’s hearing because of his anxiety.
Sussman had filed 10 letters from those in the community who support Cherkasov. Judge Kevin Griffin said in reviewing the case and reading those letters, he wasn’t sure if Cherkasov is just really good at hiding his issues from others or whether it’s difficult for those who love and care for him to get to a place where they have to acknowledge what he did was “ridiculously awful.”
He noted Cherkasov’s issues while stating the court comes into contact with lots of people who suffer similarly who don’t do anything close to what Cherkasov did.
“And it’s not just this case,” the judge said. “Predating this case, you had already been charged with a violent crime. As Mr. Thibault indicated, there was an attempt to address your issues and concerns in a family court setting that is more affirming and supportive and rehabilitative. In the hopes that you would not carry forth these felony convictions into your adult life. And that was not successful.”
Griffin also noted the obstruction conviction, stating Cherkasov’s “audacity to threaten one of the victims into not cooperating speaks volumes, as far as the court is concerned, about the amount of work that you have ahead of you.”
The judge then accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Cherkasov.
