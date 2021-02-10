BARRE — A Northfield man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for a domestic violence case a week after he was sentenced on a federal gun charge.
Branden D. Premont, 27, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor counts of possessing a gun after conviction for a violent crime, possession of cocaine and violating conditions of release. Also, Premont pleaded no contest to a felony count of obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to five to 10 years, all suspended except for 30 months to serve and was placed on probation for seven years. The sentence is to run concurrently with his sentence on the federal charge and he will get credit for time served.
Premont is housed at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and has been in custody since June 2020.
Police said in March 2020 a woman reported Premont had dumped a pot of boiling macaroni and cheese on her during an argument in February 2020. The victim showed police pictures of the severe burns she suffered on her chest, according to court records. Police said the victim reported Premont had first mentally abused her, and it recently turned physical.
The victim told police she was afraid Premont was going to kill her. Police said the victim reported having surgery two days prior to the assault and the boiling food got into her surgery wounds.
She showed police videos of Premont being verbally abusive and destroying their residence, according to court records. Police said one of the videos showed Premont throwing what appeared to be a table leg at the victim.
The victim told police about another incident in February 2020 during which Premont slapped her in the face and threatened her with a gun.
For the obstruction of justice conviction, Investigator Todd Protzman, who works for the Barre City police out of Thibault’s office, said in his affidavit the Department of Corrections notified the state’s attorney’s office in April 2020 about possible contact between Premont and the victim. Protzman said records from DOC showed the victim had created an account to contact Premont using the name of someone else. Also, he said, the records showed Premont asking others to contact the victim on his behalf and wrote letters to her.
Protzman said the records show Premont telling another person he was going to try and get the charges dropped and would have the victim’s help. He told the person if the victim doesn’t testify, the charges will be dropped.
In May, Protzman said Premont sent the victim a message saying, “You know you could email my lawyer saying it was an accident id come home babe. I threw it at the floor or punch stove and the water flew up!!!!! That’s all. We know what happened and I’m sorry but I wanna come home.”
Protzman said the victim then was in communication with the state’s attorney’s office saying she wanted Premont to be released.
For the federal charge, Premont was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Feb. 3 to 19 months to serve on a felony conviction of being a domestic abuser in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charge in October.
He will be placed on federal probation for three years after his release, according to court records.
According to court records, police executed a search warrant in March 2020 on a home in Northfield where Premont had been staying. Police said they found a .40 caliber handgun in a bedroom where Premont had been sleeping. Police said they also found multiple pictures and videos of the gun on Premont’s cellphone.
Premont is not allowed to have a gun because he was convicted on a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in 2018.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said of the state’s case, “The plea agreement provides accountability, punishment and long-term supervision in conjunction with a federal firearms conviction and supervision. This case demonstrates the danger that comes when a lifestyle of drugs, guns and domestic violence finally boils over. We hope this outcome sets the defendant on a better path, but also makes clear to others that domestic violence has consequences.”
