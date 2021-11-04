BARRE — A Northfield man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting underage family members.
Benjamin J. Andrews, 40, was sentenced Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on felony counts of sexual assault, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct. Andrews pleaded guilty in June to the sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct charges and no contest to the child cruelty charge. He was given a sentence of 15 years to 30 years, all suspended except for 15 years to serve. He is currently housed at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
The amount of time Andrews was to serve behind bars was contested at Tuesday’s hearing. Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault argued for a sentence of 15 years to serve while Andrew’s attorney, Jessica Burke, argued for eight years.
Thibault said in an email Thursday, “The outcome here credits his acknowledgment of guilt and the fact that the victims were spared having to testify in open court. The sentence provides accountability and reflects the seriousness of his offenses, although no sentence can undo the damage to the victims.”
In her sentencing memorandum filed ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, Burke said Andrews had been sexually assaulted by a family member for years when he was a child. She said in an email Thursday her client, “feels extreme regret for his actions and that no words can properly convey how sorry he is.”
For one of Andrews’ victims, Vermont State Police received a report in September 2020 from the Department for Children and Families stating a young female reported she had been sexually assaulted by a family member, according to court records. Police said the victim reported Andrews had been assaulting her.
The victim reported an incident where Andrews showed her pornography and committed lewd acts, according to court records. Police said the victim reported Andrews had briefly sexually assaulted the victim during that incident.
For the second victim, police said they received another report from the Department for Children and Families about a child who was being sexually abused. Police said a woman and her child had gone to the police department in Northfield to report the girl’s underage friend had sent her a message online asking for help. The woman told police the victim reported she was being molested by Andrews and needed their help to report this to police. Police said the victim then called 911 to report the abuse.
The victim was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for an examination for evidence of sexual assault and she reported the night prior Andrews had tried to sexually assault her, according to court records. Police said the victim told the nurse this had been happening for years.
Police said Andrews later admitted to molesting the victim, stating the abuse had started two or three years prior and he had engaged in sex acts with the victim 20 to 30 times.
