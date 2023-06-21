BARRE — Police say a Northfield man repeatedly stabbed and tried to kill a family member.
Dennison P. Magoon, 25, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. If convicted, Magoon faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on the attempted murder charge. He has been ordered held without bail, pending a weight-of-the-evidence hearing, and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Officer Monica Welch, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit a man called police Tuesday morning to report he had been assaulted by Magoon, who is a family member. Welch said a second call then came in stating a male, later identified as the victim, was banging on a resident's door. The officer said she went to the scene and found reddish-brown stains on the carpet and the victim appeared covered in blood.
She said the victim reported Magoon had stabbed him with a knife and took off on a bicycle.
Welch said she and others at the scene rendered aid to the victim until emergency medical personnel arrived.
She said the victim reported Magoon has suffers from mental health issues. She said the victim reported he and Magoon had “gotten into it,” and Magoon stabbed him.
Welch said the victim had deep cuts on his hand, leg, arm, torso and chin. She said emergency responders were unable to get a medical helicopter to the scene, so the victim was taken by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington where he was said to be in stable, but critical condition.
Welch said she was later told the victim had between eight and 12 stab wounds.
The officer said Magoon was later located by a Vermont State Police trooper on Cox Brook Road in Northfield after a “be on the lookout” was issued for Magoon. She said the trooper reported Magoon had blood on his clothing.
Welch said a large folding knife was found on Magoon following his arrest.
She said police attempted to interview Magoon about the attack, but he would not respond to questions.