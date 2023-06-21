BARRE — Police say a Northfield man repeatedly stabbed and tried to kill a family member.

Dennison P. Magoon, 25, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. If convicted, Magoon faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on the attempted murder charge. He has been ordered held without bail, pending a weight-of-the-evidence hearing, and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

