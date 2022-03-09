BARRE — A Northfield man has admitted to sexually assaulting a child.
James Jones, 66, pleaded guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of sexual assault on a victim younger than 16 years old. Jones has agreed to a sentence of five years to life, all suspended except for three years to serve.
He will be sentenced on May 23 after the Department of Corrections completes a pre-sentence investigation. Once he completes his prison sentence, Jones is expected to be placed on probation for the rest of his life.
The state will dismiss a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, per the plea agreement. The state also amended a charge of repeated sexual assault on a child to sexual assault on a victim under 16 years old because the initial charge carried with it a mandatory minimum of 25 years to serve and the new charge has a three-year mandatory minimum sentence.
Detective Sgt. Drew Cota, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit in June 2018 police received a report from the Department for Children and Families about a 16-year-old stating the girl had been molested.
He said the victim was interviewed and she reported she and her father moved into Jones’ home in Northfield when she was 13 years old. The victim said while living there, Jones would ask her to expose herself, according to court records.
The victim told investigators Jones had been tutoring her and at one point he had come up behind her, put a pencil on her chest and commented on her chest. Cota said the victim reported Jones would become angry with her when she told him he was being inappropriate.
The victim told investigators she was afraid to go to sleep while staying with Jones, according to court records.
Cota said the victim reported an incident where Jones tried to molest her. He said she reported another incident during which he groped her. She told Jones to stop, but he told her he hadn’t done it in a while and wanted to keep doing it, according to court records.
Cota said the victim reported while at his home in Northfield, Jones would pull her into a closet and molest her. She told investigators Jones told her not to tell anyone about what he was doing.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.