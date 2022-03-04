BARRE — A Northfield man is accused of threatening someone with a knife and spray painting an apartment building’s basement in separate incidents.
Nolan Scott Perry, 23, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and burglary and misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening, simple assault and unlawful mischief. If convicted, Perry faces a maximum sentence of 32½ years in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
For the aggravated domestic assault charge, Officer Levi Willey, of the Northfield police, said in his affidavit someone called police early Thursday morning to report Perry was at his residence and threatened him with a knife. Willey said the victim reported he had locked himself in a room and barricaded the door with a chair.
The victim reported Perry had threatened to “gut” him with a knife that had a 5-inch blade, according to court records.
Willey said he was headed to the scene when he was told by dispatch that the victim had called again and reported Perry had assaulted him. He said the victim reported he had been looking in the refrigerator when Perry came up behind him and punched him. The officer said the victim reported he and Perry started to fight and at one point the victim bit Perry’s finger.
Willey said when he arrived on scene, he located the victim and saw scratch marks on the victim’s neck and a bruise on his forehead.
The officer said Perry was taken into custody and had the knife with which he threatened the victim on him.
Willey said Perry reported he had been the one looking in the fridge when the victim struck him in the head. He said Perry denied threatening the victim with the knife.
For the burglary charge, Detective Cpl. Diane Mathews, of the Montpelier police, said in her affidavit on Jan. 23 police received a report stating a group of people were in the basement of an apartment building on Langdon Street spraying graffiti. Mathews said the report was made by the building’s owner who was told about the incident from a tenant.
She said police went to the scene and found Perry along with another man and a woman.
Mathews said she could smell the strong odor of aerosol paint when she opened the front door of the building. She said green and purple paint was sprayed on multiple surfaces in the basement, including an oil tank. She said the owner of the building reported the basement is typically locked, but work had recently been done there and the contractor might have left the basement door unlocked.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
