BARRE — A Northfield man accused of sexually assaulting an underage family member has picked up additional charges alleging he sexually assaulted a different underage family member as well.
Benjamin J. Andrews, 39, pleaded not guilty via video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated repeated sexual assault on a child, sexual assault, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. If convicted, Andrews faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years. He is being held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Detective Sgt. Amber Keener, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit on Sept. 4 police received a report from the Department for Children and Families stating a young female reported she had been sexually assaulted by a family member. Keener said the victim reported Andrews had been assaulting her.
The victim told Keener Andrews was doing to her what he had done to the another victim.
The victim reported an incident where Andrews showed her pornography and committed lewd acts, according to court records. Keener said the victim reported Andrews had briefly sexually assaulted the victim during that incident.
Keener said she spoke with Andrews on Nov. 4 about the allegations and he denied them, saying he didn't do anything sexual with the victim because she was too young.
In January, Andrews pleaded not guilty to felony counts of aggravated repeated sexual assault on a child, sexual assault, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. He also faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in that case as well.
For that case, Detective Sgt. Drew Cota, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit he received a report from the Department for Children and Families about a child who was being sexually abused in Northfield. Cota said a woman and her child had gone to the police department in Northfield to report the girl’s 13-year-old friend had sent her a message online asking for help.
The woman told police the victim reported she was being molested by Andrews and needed their help to report this to police. Cota said while police were writing up the report the victim called 911 to report the sexual abuse. He said the victim was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for an examination for evidence of sexual assault and she reported the night prior Andrews had tried to rape her. The victim told the nurse this had been happening for years, according to court records.
Cota said the victim and other family members were taken to OUR House in Barre where they were interviewed.
Cota said Andrews showed up to the police station in Northfield to confess what he had done to the victim. During an interview with police, Cota said Andrews admitted to molesting the victim. He told police it started two or three years ago.
Cota said Andrews admitted to engaging in sex acts with the victim 20 to 30 times.
