BARRE — A Northfield man accused of trying to smother a woman with a pillow is now facing charges alleging he possessed child sex abuse material.

David H. Razinha, 53, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to seven felony counts of possession of child sex abuse materials, second offense. If convicted, Razinha faces a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison. He was released on conditions.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com