BARRE — A Northfield man accused of trying to smother a woman with a pillow is now facing charges alleging he possessed child sex abuse material.
David H. Razinha, 53, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to seven felony counts of possession of child sex abuse materials, second offense. If convicted, Razinha faces a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Detective Jesse Sawyer, of the attorney general’s office, said in his affidavit the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating those at Yahoo had flagged an email account in connection to possession of child sex abuse material. Sawyer said the name connected to the account was “David Heath” and had the same date of birth as Razinha.
The detective said he viewed the files connected to the email account and found some of them appeared to be of young boys who were posing lewdly or were scantily clad. He said two of the files appeared to show boys with their genitals exposed.
He said records showed Razinha had a second Yahoo email account and appeared to exchange child sex abuse material between his two email accounts.
Sawyer said a summons connected to the IP address for the email accounts showed that the address was assigned to Razinha’s home in Northfield.
The detective said Razinha’s romantic partner had reported she had found Razinha looking at child sex abuse material. He said she told police she had found images of young children wearing little clothing and posed in provocative positions on Razinha’s phone.
Sawyer said a records check showed Razinha was previously convicted on a felony count of possessing child sex abuse materials in 2004. Court records show he pleaded guilty to the charge, received a suspended sentence of one to three years and was discharged from probation in 2007.
Sawyer said police executed a search warrant on Razinha’s home on June 7. He said Razinha was home at the time and acknowledged the email accounts in question belonged to him.
The detective said Razinha admitted to sending child sex abuse material from one email account to another in an attempt to save the material in a different location. Sawyer said Razinha reported “something was missing,” which caused him to again seek out child sex abuse material, which he had been doing for the past few years.
Sawyer said Razinha reported he did not trade the material he found with others nor did he create his own material, and what he had was for his own use.
The detective said multiple electronic devices were seized from Razinha’s home. He said numerous files containing child sex abuse materials were found on Razinha’s cellphone, including children engaged in sex acts either alone or with other children.
After Razinha’s partner reported finding child sex abuse materials to police, investigators said Razinha attacked her and tried to smother her with a pillow while she slept. He pleaded not guilty in June to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
Police said the victim reported she thought Razinha was going to kill her.