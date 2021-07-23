BARRE — A Northfield man is accused of pointing a gun at a police officer during a mental health crisis.
Thomas Delaney, 34, pleaded not guilty by telephone Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and aggravated disorderly conduct.
If convicted, Delaney faces a maximum sentence of six and a half years in prison. He was involuntarily hospitalized as of Friday’s hearing, but he was to be released on a $1,000 unsecured appearance bond and into the custody of his mother after his mother arrived from out of state.
Officer Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit on June 25 a woman called police to report her neighbor, Delaney, had smashed the woman’s marijuana growing equipment. Tucker said the woman reported she had lent Delaney the equipment and he broke it.
Tucker said she went to the scene and spoke to the woman who wanted to go into Delaney’s home and retrieve the rest of her equipment. The officer said Delaney stuck his head out the door and yelled.
Tucker said Delaney exited the home and she saw he was holding a black object in his right hand. She said she asked Delaney what he was holding and he told her it was a gun. Tucker said Delaney lifted the gun and pointed it at her.
Tucker said there were two people in a trailer behind her when he pointed the gun at her. The officer said she drew her gun, pointed it at him and told him to put his gun down. Tucker said Delaney let the gun’s magazine fall to the ground and took a round out of the chamber, but kept a bullet with him.
The officer said she put her gun away and Delaney went back into his home. Tucker said she called for backup and multiple members of law enforcement, including officers from Berlin and Vermont State Police troopers, responded.
Tucker said the standoff lasted for an hour and a half and Delaney came out of his home several times making unintelligible statements. She said at one point he brought out the gun and took it apart, but refused to leave it outside and took it back in with him.
She said members of Delaney’s family were contacted to try and de-escalate the situation. The officer said they reported Delaney was in a mental health crisis and thought people were after him.
Tucker said Delaney eventually was taken into custody without incident and taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin for an evaluation.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
