BARRE — A Northfield man is accused of hitting a vehicle and harassing his ex-girlfriend’s family.
Cody H. Lanpher, 23, pleaded not guilty via phone Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash, criminal threatening, stalking and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated disorderly conduct. If convicted, Lanpher faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison. He was released into the custody of his mother and posted $25,000 bail over the weekend.
Officer Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit a woman called police Thursday to report someone was threatening her. Lewis said the victim reported Lanpher had been in a relationship with a family member of hers, the relationship had recently ended and he was angry with the family.
The officer said the victim reported hearing a loud truck, which she believed was Lanpher’s, outside her home. Lewis said the victim reported she looked out the window and saw Lanpher leaving the parking lot where her vehicle was parked after pretending to ram her vehicle with his truck. The victim told Lewis Lanpher yelled obscenities at her and threatened her.
The next day, Lewis said the victim called police to report Lanpher hit a vehicle she was in on Berlin Street in Barre. The victim told Lewis Lanpher had fled the scene.
Lewis said the victim reported she was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at a traffic light and Lanpher was in front of her. She told Lewis Lanpher intentionally backed up into the vehicle she was in. Another passenger in the vehicle the victim was in complained of neck pain and was treated by emergency responders, according to court records.
Lewis said the vehicle the victim was in sustained significant damage and the airbags had been deployed.
The officer said the driver of the vehicle reported Lanpher pushed the car backwards with his truck.
Lewis said police went looking for Lanpher, but were unsuccessful. She said he later met with police at the police department, but he wouldn’t talk to police about the incidents.
