BARRE — Police say a Northfield man entered two homes without permission.
Curtis C. Daniels, 36, failed to appear for his arraignment Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on two felony counts of unlawful trespass into an occupied residence.
If convicted, Daniels faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison.
Judge Kevin Griffin said in court Thursday that attempts had been made previously to arraign Daniels on these charges, but he was unavailable because he was in the hospital. Defense Attorney Maggie Vincent, who has been assigned to the case, reported she had been told Daniels had since been released from the hospital, but she had not been able to make contact with him before Thursday’s arraignment. Judge Griffin issued a warrant for Daniels’ arrest, with the warrant stating Daniels is to be recited and released once located.
Detective Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit Daniels called 911 three times Aug. 11. Tucker said Daniels first reported he had run over a baby on West Hill Road and then stated a family had been killed on that road a year prior.
Tucker said she was not aware of either of these incidents and suggested Daniels talk to a screener at Washington County Mental Health Services.
She said Daniels did not answer the phone when the screener called and instead called 911 again. She said Daniels threatened to take a machete or ax to his neighbors if police did not show up to his home to take his report about the dead baby. She said he later told dispatch he would not do that.
Tucker said a woman reported Daniels had walked into her home and into her bedroom on Aug. 11. She said the woman reported Daniels wasn’t threatening, but he did ask the woman if she was talking to him in his head. The woman reported she recognized Daniels as someone a family member went to school with, according to court records.
Tucker said police received a second call from a resident, this time on Onion River Road, reporting Daniels had walked into that home, as well.
Tucker said she went to Daniels’ home and found him sitting in a chair on his porch with three machete- or ax-type items by him. She said Daniels continued to state he was trying to report the death of the baby that he ran over and the family that was killed a year ago.
Tucker said Daniels reported he went to the first home because he thought someone there was in trouble. She said he reported he went to the second home because he thought the home belonged to someone else.
Tucker said a witness who lives with Daniels reported he had been acting paranoid on Aug. 11, stating people were coming to kill him.
She said the screener was able to talk Daniels into going to the hospital for treatment.