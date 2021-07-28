BARRE — A Northfield teen accused of trying to kill two people by pushing their vehicle over an embankment in March is now accused of trying to contact one of his victims while in custody.
Aleksander “Sasha” Cherkasov, 19, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of obstruction of justice. He pleaded not guilty last week to two felony counts of attempted second-degree murder, felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash, gross negligent operation and unlawful mischief. If convicted, Cherkasov faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He is currently being held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
According to court records, on March 20, Cherkasov got into an argument with his girlfriend and she called a friend to pick her up. Police said when the girlfriend got into the vehicle, Cherkasov drove into the passenger side, nearly hitting her and bending the car’s door.
Police said Cherkasov drove away and then came back and pushed the empty vehicle over the embankment. Police said the vehicle was found 40 to 50 feet down the bank resting against a tree. The driver and Cherkasov’s former girlfriend managed to escape the vehicle before it went down the embankment.
Cherkasov is also accused of punching the ex-girlfriend in the face and throwing her to the ground.
Police said Cherkasov had been on the run since the incident. He was found with his mother, Jennifer Canfield, 60, in Las Vegas on June 5, according to police, and was picked up on an arrest warrant for the attempted murder charges. Canfield is expected to face criminal charges for her involvement in the case, including charges of obstruction of justice and giving false information to law enforcement for allegedly helping her son evade law enforcement.
Cherkasov was returned to Vermont last week by the U.S. Marshals.
For the obstruction of justice charge Cherkasov faces, Investigator Anthony Amaral, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit the former girlfriend’s mother reported Cherkasov had called the victim multiple times between June 9 and June 17, while he was in custody in Nevada.
Amaral said the victim filled out a sworn statement reporting Cherkasov had called her and told her not to testify against him. She said he accused her of lying about the incident, told her she would be in trouble because of it, and he would be in Vermont soon and would be released, according to court records.
“One of the last things he said was that I was a dumb (expletive) and he didn’t do anything wrong,” the victim wrote in her statement.
Cherkasov was in court Wednesday not only to be arraigned on the obstruction of justice charge, but also for a weight of the evidence hearing to see whether he should continue to be held without bail.
The state presented its evidence in the case, notably the police affidavits, statements from the victims and witnesses and photos taken of the scene.
Attorney Jessica Burke, who represents Cherkasov, wanted her client released to the custody of his father, Pavel Cherkasov. The older Cherkasov testified Wednesday he and Canfield are divorced and do not live together. He said he had no contact with his son while the younger Cherkasov was on the run, except for a text message he sent in March telling his son to turn himself in.
Senior Deputy State’s Attorney Kristin Gozzi argued the younger Cherkasov should continue to be held because he intended to kill the two victims by ramming into the vehicle multiple times and trying to push it over an embankment, only to stop when he saw they had gotten out of the vehicle.
Burke said if the younger Cherkasov wanted to kill the victims, he wouldn’t have reportedly driven away after they got out of the vehicle. She said there is no report stating he attempted to run them down at that point.
“That’s what you would do if you were trying to murder someone,” she said.
Gozzi responded the victims initially went down the embankment when exiting the vehicle because the vehicle was sitting precariously on the edge of a cliff and the side they exited faced the cliff. She said the younger Cherkasov would have had to drive off the embankment, possibly putting his own life in danger, if he wanted to hit them.
Judge Mary Morrissey said she would release a written decision in the next couple of days on whether Cherkasov should continue to be held without bail. Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said if the court does decide to no longer hold Cherkasov without bail, he wanted $500,000 bail in place because Cherkasov has shown he is a flight risk.
