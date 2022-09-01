BARRE — A Northfield man is accused of choking a woman.
Matthew L. Amell, 34, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. If convicted, Amell faces a maximum sentence of 16 years and six months in prison. He was released on conditions including no contact with the victim and not to possess or use any guns or dangerous or deadly weapons outside his residence or workplace.
Officer Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit on Aug. 27 a woman called police to report a family member had gotten into an incident with Amell. Tucker said the caller reported Amell had locked the victim out of the home. She said the caller reported Amell had choked the family member and there were marks on the victim’s neck.
Tucker said the victim didn’t want to press charges, but she did want to retrieve a car seat from the home and Amell was not allowing her to.
The officer said she spoke with the victim minutes later who reported Amell had been physical with her. She told Tucker she and Amell had gotten into an argument when he walked past the victim and slapped her cellphone out of her hand, according to court records.
Tucker said the victim reported she hit Amell in the arm in response and he then choked her while she was holding a 1-year-old child.
Tucker said the victim reported she lost her breath and Amell let her go. He then told her she was lucky, according to court records.
Tucker said she observed marks on the victim’s neck.
The officer said the victim spoke about another incident where Amell came at her with a knife. This incident was the basis for the misdemeanor domestic assault charge, according to court records.
Tucker said the victim reported Amell had been drinking when he choked her. She reported things seem to get worse when he drinks, according to court records.
Tucker said she spoke with Amell on Aug. 28 when he appeared at the police department. She said he had a mark on his chest, which he said was caused by the victim, as well as a bump on the back of his head.
The officer said Amell reported he never touches the victim first, and she always gets physical before he does.
Amell admitted to knocking the phone out of the victim’s hand, according to court records. Tucker said Amell reported the victim then hit him in the head and was kicking him, so he grabbed her. The officer said Amell reported he let her go after the victim grabbed a butter knife.
