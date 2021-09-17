BARRE — A Northfield man on probation for molesting three girls is now accused of trying to sexually assault a woman.
Nathan Decere, 47, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of attempted sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. If convicted, Decere could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.
He was released on conditions, but Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault has filed a motion asking for Decere to be held without bail. In his motion, the prosecutor states the conduct alleged and Decere's prior criminal history illustrates “a significant risk to public safety.” A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Oct. 28.
Officer Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit she spoke to the victim on Sept. 7 who reported she had been living with Decere and his wife. Tucker said the victim reported she took a shower on Sept. 2 and Decere walked into her room.
The victim told the officer Decere said “you look sexy” and grabbed and fondled her, according to court records. Tucker said the victim reported Decere pushed her onto the bed and her towel fell off.
She told the officer she tried to push Decere off, kicked him between the legs, and he left. Tucker said the victim reported she got dressed, went outside to call a family member and then went to Central Vermont Medical Center for a sexual assault evaluation.
The victim told Tucker Decere had offered to pay her for sex in the past and she turned him down.
Decere was placed on probation for five years in May 2019 on a felony count of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct and two misdemeanor counts of prohibited conduct by open and gross lewdness. He now faces a probation violation for the alleged attempted sexual assault. He has denied the violation.
According to court records, in 2017 a 13-year-old girl told her therapist that Decere had molested her. Police said the girl told her therapist Decere had also molested the other two girls, both aged 11.
The older victim reported she and the other girls were watching a movie at Decere’s house one time when Decere started to touch her; she said she didn’t tell him to stop because she was scared.
The other two girls told investigators Decere touched them, as well, according to court records.
(0) comments
