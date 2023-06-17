NORTHFIELD – Northfield Middle & High School sent 34 students onto their next journey at Saturday's graduation ceremony.
The event was held at Shapiro Field House at Norwich University.
Lee Ann Monroe, the school's principal, saw her microphone cut out on her in the middle of her speech to the graduating class. Monroe didn't miss a beat and chose to raise her voice so those in attendance could hear.
Part of her speech included a clarification. Monroe said every year the school holds a talent show hosted by the senior class.
She said she lip-synced along to the song “SNAP” by Rosa Linn. At the end of the performance, Monroe said she tore in half a picture of the graduating class.
She said she didn't rip the picture in half because she doesn't love the students. Monroe said she tore up the picture because she loves the students so much that it's hard for her to let go, which is part of the message from the song.
Monroe described the Class of 2023 as rowdy, in the boisterous or intrepid sense of the word.
“Throughout your time here, you have shown a true sense of camaraderie, spirit, enthusiasm that's electrified our hallways during Spirit Week and sporting events. … You have proven that being rowdy isn't just about making noise, it's about rallying together, lifting each other up and creating an environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging,” she said.
Valedictorian William Kolb talked about joining the school his sophomore year after being home-schooled beforehand. Kolb said starting school at the height of the pandemic left him unsure of how he would fit in with his classmates and how difficult it would be to make friends.
“This class welcomed me and the other new members of our class with open arms. Not hesitating to make sure that we felt like we were part of the class. I could not be more thankful for my classmates helping me feel truly at home here in Northfield. It was a pleasant surprise for me to be accepted so easily from people that I had just met,” he said.
Kolb thanked members of the community who helped him and his classmates with their education. He said he and his fellow classmates have “phenomenal things ahead of us.”
“When I look at my classmates, I see future leaders, bosses, great minds, problem solvers. I see the potential to make real change,” he said.
Salutatorian Isabel Humbert talked about her experience on the girls' basketball team. Humbert said one of her most eye-opening experiences occurred two years ago after losing a playoff game.
She said after the final buzzer sounded, she looked to her teammates expecting to see exasperated expressions and clenched fists. Instead, she said she was greeted with reassuring smiles from her teammates and cheers from the crowd of supporters.
She said she wondered how everyone could be happy after losing. But she said the loss didn't seem to matter.
To give some history, Humbert said the 2018 and 2019 seasons for the team both ended with a record of 0-20. She said the program won its first game in years during her freshman year.
Humbert said the team gradually improved as the years went on and the team won its first playoff game in a while during her junior year.
While credit for the team's improvement could go to the amount of time they spent practicing, Humbert said she believed it was due to the environment that had been created.
She said hard work alone wasn't getting the team to where it needed to be, wins were still hard to come by. Humbert said that's when she and her teammates realized there's more to success than just winning. She said the team started playing games together year-round, volunteered together and organized community activities outside of basketball.
“This development made our team become a family,” she said.
Humbert said focusing on wins and how many points were scored only leads to short-term success. But she said when the focus is on the team's culture, that can create sustained success.
“I believe this program's losing streak was due to lack of culture and community, not lack of talent. On top of teaching me basketball, this team opened my eyes to more vital life skills, with coaches who put growth and kindness before winning games and teammates who never pointed a finger after a mistake was made. I learned how to be a better person,” she said.
Dylan Cetrangolo, the top student this year at Randolph Technical Career Center, said she learned about the center from family members who attended. Cetrangolo said they had a great experience and thought she, too, would enjoy it.
She said she had started to work on cars with friends and enjoyed it. During her first visit to the center, she said she visited the auto program, and specifically the diesel program, which she said her father reported wasn't available when he attended. There, she said she took off a tire and put it back on, as well as assembling a hydraulic pump.
Cetrangolo she joined the diesel program and was happy to work with her hands, rather than just sitting in a classroom.
As the only girl in the program at the time, she said she quickly learned she had to be “more everything” to get respect from her male counterparts.
“I was more mean to them than they were to me. I was more creative in my conversation. I called one classmate 'princess' on the first day after he refused to sit on a damp bench, so he left me alone for the rest of the year,” she said.
Cetrangolo said mutual respect developed over time.
She said her time in the program, and the experience she received, including receiving over 30 certifications for her industry, helped her land a job with the state Agency of Transportation. Cetrangolo said she now works out of the agency's district in Randolph and will be plowing a stretch of road this winter.
“The name of my plow truck is 'Plowtron.” Don't wave to me if you see me, keep your eyes on the road,” she said.
Graduate Emma Cerutti said some of her classmates have been together since preschool. She said they would argue over who gets to play the mom when they played house.
During her freshman year, she said she remembered a day in English class where she was instructed to write a speculative story about a deadly disease taking over the world and starting widespread panic.
“Little did we know that that would become a reality in a few months,” she said, referring to the start of the pandemic.
Cerutti said events were canceled, classes moved online and students were told the disruption would only last a couple weeks.
She said things started to get back to normal during her junior year. Cerutti said that's the year Spirit Week returned, which she said has always brought out the best in her fellow students as they work together on something that represents their class. She said her class won the week twice in a row because of its collaboration and enthusiasm.
Cerutti said she and her fellow classmates have worked hard to get to this point.
“Thank you all, Class of 2023, for making this one of the best years of my life,” she said.