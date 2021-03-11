BARRE — A Northfield Falls man is accused of selling marijuana.
Francis Skiffington, 36, pleaded not guilty via video Thursday in Washington County criminal court to felony counts of marijuana possession and selling marijuana. If convicted, Skiffington faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison. He was released on his own recognizance.
Officer Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit on Oct. 14 she was contacted by a witness who reported seeing someone she thought had a warrant out for his arrest. Tucker said while speaking to the witness, the conversation turned to marijuana and where some could be found in the woods near the town's wastewater plant.
Tucker said the witness took her to the spot and she found about two trash bags full of marijuana in a tent.
Also, the officer said the witness told her Skiffington was selling pounds of marijuana. She told Tucker that Skiffington has been selling for years and the witness admitted she had bought marijuana from him about a week prior, according to court records. Tucker said the witness reported her father had also bought marijuana from Skiffington the day prior.
The witness told the officer Skiffington had been getting marijuana from a Black male with long dreadlocks.
Tucker said a search warrant was executed on Skiffington's home Oct. 15 and 15 guns were seized, as well as $17,761 in cash and more than 4.5 pounds of marijuana and marijuana product.
The officer said Skiffington told an investigator he was an “avid” marijuana user and he used to be addicted to heroin, but switched to marijuana. She said Skiffington told investigators some of the cash he had was to buy more marijuana, and he was trying to become a legal marijuana dealer.
Tucker said she obtained a search warrant for Skiffington's cellphone which showed people contacting him looking to buy marijuana.
