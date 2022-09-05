NORTHFIELD — Organizers estimated about 2,000 people participated in Northfield's Labor Day weekend festivities, as residents get comfortable again taking part in such events.
Northfield has been putting on a Labor Day parade since 1976 as part of the nation’s bicentennial. The parade has always been held on that holiday because it’s meant to honor everyday working people.
Northfield’s festival came a couple years later as it was originally a winter carnival. Because of unreliable weather and not knowing whether there would be snow from year to year, the winter carnival was scrapped and the celebration was incorporated into the parade on Labor Day weekend.
This year's festivities featured vendors, rides for kids, game booths, bingo, live music and other performances and lawn sales, as well as other offerings. The weekend kicked off with a 5K race Saturday morning and the parade held Monday was expected to bring in hundreds of people rain or shine, and it was a bit wet Monday morning.
Sarah Capron is vice president of Northfield Observances Inc., the organization that puts on the event. Capron said Sunday her grandparents started the Labor Day parade.
“I grew up coming to all of these events,” she said.
Capron said the festivities have a nostalgic feel to them, where people will call her to make sure bingo will be offered this year or people from Boston or New York will call wanting to know what the events for the year will be.
“Those are people who have left Northfield or gone to college here and really liked the festivities and enjoyed the nostalgic piece of coming back,” she said. “This is our one big event of the year and everybody looks forward to it.”
Capron said the town is now known for its Labor Day celebration because no one else had filled that void. She said she thinks it's a great way to end the season because, as a parent, she sees the festivities as the end of summer and beginning of the school year.
Organizers estimated about 2,000 people took part in the weekend festivities.
Capron said a band had to cancel its performance Saturday, but organizers were able to find a local band to replace it. She said some vendors reported they contracted the coronavirus before the holiday so they could not take part.
The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. It returned last year, but Capron said some people were still a bit nervous about participating.
“This year, people are really out here. … People are coming back. It hasn't hit us like it did last year. People are still a little wary, but not as wary and they're beginning to get used to being around each other again,” Capron said.
Every year, the organization holds a contest to pick a design created by a local child that will be sold on buttons to help pay for the event. This year, the organization chose a design from 11-year-old Jennifer McCarthy, of Northfield. McCarthy's design featured a picture of Earth surrounded by people holding hearts with “2022 Northfield Labor Day Festivities” on top and “Come Together” on the bottom with the letters and hearts in all the colors of a rainbow.
Capron said this design really resonated with organization members because it shows how the community comes together no matter how different they are or what background they come from. She said the picture of the planet also was important because this event isn't just for town residents.
She said some come to town just to partake in the festivities. She said Norwich University brings new people to town every year who end up coming back for the celebration.
“It is not just about Northfield, but about bringing everyone together,” Capron said.
