Hayley Perry, 9, of Barre Town, enjoys eating corn on the cob during the Labor Day festivities in Northfield on Monday. More photos from the day appear at www.timesargus.com

NORTHFIELD – More than 1,000 people were expected to descend on Northfield for its Labor Day celebration, though an organizer says the event may get pared down from three days to one next year due to lack of volunteers.

The town has been celebrating Labor Day since the 1970s. It’s been holding a parade on that holiday since then because it’s meant to honor everyday working people.

