NORTHFIELD – More than 1,000 people were expected to descend on Northfield for its Labor Day celebration, though an organizer says the event may get pared down from three days to one next year due to lack of volunteers.
The town has been celebrating Labor Day since the 1970s. It’s been holding a parade on that holiday since then because it’s meant to honor everyday working people.
This year’s event, which started Saturday and wrapped up Monday, featured a 5-kilometer race, a maker space, a dunk tank, a car show, vendors, rides for kids, game booths, live music, a circus act, a wildlife exhibit and other performances, as well as other offerings.
Sarah Capron is one of the organizers for the event. Capron’s grandparents started the Labor Day parade in Northfield.
She said the town used to hold a separate fundraiser for local nonprofits, but the town decided to merge the fundraiser with the parade to create the Labor Day event that residents now enjoy. She said some of the nonprofits report this holiday weekend is their biggest fundraiser.
Because Norwich University is located in town, people from all over the country and the world get introduced to Northfield through the private military school. They participate in the Labor Day event while at Norwich and end up coming back once their schooling is done. Capron said this gives the event a nostalgic feel and results in hundreds of people flocking back to town.
It also doesn’t hurt that there aren’t much other activities going on during the holiday weekend. Capron said some towns are known for the events they hold and Northfield is known for its Labor Day event.
“It’s kind of a nice transition point between summer, school and fall. So everybody kind of knows what’s coming next,” she said.
Though last year’s event was a bit wet and it has been a soggy summer, the weather cooperated for this year’s event with three straight dry days.
“Honestly, people need this,” she said. “After an entire summer of just feeling waterlogged, it’s nice to be able to get out and be around people and be dry.”
Capron said next year will mark 50 years of Labor Day celebrations in Northfield. Unfortunately, she said that event may get pared down from three days to one due to lack of volunteers. She said the committee that oversees the event has dwindled to a couple people, which leaves a lot of work on their shoulders to put on the celebration. She said Norwich University sent volunteers to assist this year.
“It’s great that Norwich has donated so many of their volunteers for us, but we just need some locals to take over,” she said.
In the event that the celebration goes away for good, Capron said she hopes it will spark an idea in someone’s mind who could bring something new with new energy to town.
Gov. Phil Scott issued a statement about the holiday. The governor said Labor Day is a holiday to pay tribute and recognize the workers who built and support this country.
“America has risen to be the envy of the world in no small part because of the ingenuity, determination, and work ethic of the American worker,” Scott said in the statement. “That spirit is often highlighted in times of crisis. It has been on full display in Vermont, as we’ve responded to historic flooding this summer. From the Agency of Transportation crews and contractors getting roads and bridges back online, to emergency responders, municipal officials, social workers working long hours to help those in need, and beyond, Vermonters have stepped up to meet the moment.”