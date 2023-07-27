BARRE — A flood-ravaged section of North Main Street that had been closed for more than two weeks reopened without asphalt on Thursday — a condition City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said wouldn’t last long.

It briefly appeared the stretch of state highway between Brook and Third streets could be repaved as early as today, but Storellicastro said that work is now planned on Monday as part of a project that came together quickly.

david.delcore@timesargus.com