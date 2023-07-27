BARRE — A flood-ravaged section of North Main Street that had been closed for more than two weeks reopened without asphalt on Thursday — a condition City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said wouldn’t last long.
It briefly appeared the stretch of state highway between Brook and Third streets could be repaved as early as today, but Storellicastro said that work is now planned on Monday as part of a project that came together quickly.
Storellicastro, who has been in conversations with officials from the state Agency of Transportation since the flood, said Councilor Thomas Lauzon played on “integral” part in expediting the paving project.
It was just a phone call, according to Lauzon, who said he reached out to Gov. Phil Scott and suggested finding a way to swiftly pave a well-traveled section of street that was undermined by floodwaters and immediately closed due to its unsafe condition would be a big boost to an isolated end of the city.
“The governor came through,” he said of Scott.
Though the details were still being worked out, Lauzon predicted a base coat of pavement would be applied. For now, he said, that will suffice.
“Our goal is to make the road smooth, safe and passable,” he said. “This will do that.”
Storellicastro said city crews have been working to prep the site for paving as early as today. By Thursday afternoon the project, which will involve paving a little less than half a mile of North Main Street, slid to Monday, but Storellicastro wasn’t complaining.
“It’s imminent,” he said. “That’s good news.”
Storellicastro said the scope of the project was still a moving target, but would likely extend from Brook Street to Second or Third streets.
Lauzon said he is pulling for Fourth or Fifth streets — both entrances to the city’s public safety building.
Storellicastro said VTrans has agreed to tap federal highway funds to finance the emergency repairs and agreed the runner-up for the city’s paving contract — J. Hutchins Inc. — could be used to expedite the project.
Storellicastro said the contractor is expected to mobilize on Monday for what should be a one-day project.
Storellicastro said he didn’t believe the street would need to be closed again, but noted it might be limited to alternating one-way traffic until the paving is complete.