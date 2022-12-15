MONTPELIER — The Capital City’s next police chief won’t have to relocate, because Eric Nordenson has been working for the local department for more than 25 years.
He says he’s finally ready to run it.
Nordenson said Thursday that wasn’t true more than two years ago when the search that led to the hiring of departing Police Chief Brian Peete was launched.
“It (serving as chief of police) is always been something I’ve been interested in, but I didn’t feel I was ready,” he said, explaining his thinking in 2020 was that the department could benefit from an “outside set of eyes.”
It was the right call, according to Nordenson, who has high praise for Peete, who announced last month he had accepted the job as director of the Riley County Police Department in Kansas.
“We shared a lot of the same values and the same ideas and together we were able to push a lot of things through,” he said. “He (Peete) runs fast and hard and sometimes it was hard to keep up.”
By all accounts — Peete’s included — Nordenson did.
Repeatedly referring to Nordenson as “Nord,” Peete told city councilors on Wednesday night the person he promoted to captain shortly after he was hired, and deputy chief not long after that, was a valuable resource on a department he was privileged to lead and said he will miss.
“I want to thank Nord” for his continued mentorship,” Peete said, during a presentation that recapped what the department had accomplished during his tenure and what Peete said he viewed as the challenges it faces.
Finding a new chief isn’t one of them because, City Manager Bill Fraser told councilors, that position had been filled.
“Eric Nordenson will be our next chief of police starting Dec. 21,” Fraser said, adding: “He (Nordenson) learned from three of the best: Chief Peete, Chief (Tony) Facos and Chief (Doug) Hoyt.”
Nordenson, who briefly worked as a part-time patrolman in Barre, was hired by Hoyt as a part-time Montpelier patrolman in April 1997. Seven months later, he was brought on full-time and is the only remaining officer Hoyt hired during a 27-year tenure that ended in 2007. That’s when Facos earned the chief’s job.
Like Hoyt, and now Nordenson, Facos was promoted from within, having served the department for two decades before he was hired as Hoyt’s replacement.
When Facos announced his plans to retire in 2020, Nordenson said he wasn’t ready. When Peete announced he was leaving last month, he said he “surprised” Fraser.
“I told him: ‘I think I’m ready now,’” he said.
It wasn’t automatic.
“To his (Fraser’s) credit he said: ‘No one gets handed that job. You’re going to go through a process like anybody else,’” Nordenson recalled.
Nordenson said that process involved an interview with the city’s leadership team and subsequent meetings with others, including Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault and Superintendent Libby Bonesteel. Before it was over, he’d met with the chairs of the Montpelier Roxbury School Board and the city’s Police Review Committee, as well as a representative of Vermont Cares.
Nordenson said he welcomed the vetting.
“I appreciated having to at least justify why they were going to place that trust in me,” he said.
Born in Massachusetts, Nordenson settled in Vermont in 1995 after graduating from Castleton State College. He put his criminal justice degree to good use breaking into law enforcement with the police department in Barre, before joining the Montpelier department that soon will be his responsibility.
A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at 9 a.m. next Wednesday. Peete will be there, before leaving for Kansas. So will Hoyt and Facos, who both still live in Montpelier.
Nordenson said he is eager to pick up where Peete is leaving off.
“I’m really excited,” he said. “I have a great group of people, from dispatch to patrol.”
While the dispatch center is fully staffed, Nordenson’s biggest challenge will be filling vacancies on a 17-member department that is days away from being down to 11 available officers.
Some help is on the way, but it will take time. Three prospective officers are scheduled to attend the police academy in February and, if all goes well, they will be ready to be field trained after graduating 18 weeks later.
Nordenson said a recently approved pay raise has helped and applications are coming in and being carefully scrutinized.
“We’re not going to hire the wrong people just to fill the ranks,” he said, adding, “We’d rather be a little short and make sure we have the right people.”
