PLAINFIELD — The community is in mourning after the head of Union Mutual Insurance died unexpectedly Thursday, a man who was said to be kind, intelligent and wanted to make the community better.
Michael Nobles, 50, was at his home in Plainfield Thursday when he died. Nobles is survived by his wife Tsana and two daughters, Lindsay and Morgan.
According to the company, he started there in 1995 and held positions such as assistant treasurer, treasurer, senior vice president and chief operating officer, before he was elected president and CEO in 2014. Nobles also served as board member on the Montpelier Development Corporation and led a recent campaign that raised over $200,000 to assist small businesses affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Anna Grearson took a job as Nobles’ assistant in 2015. Grearson said her boss was “an incredible human being.”
“He is the smartest person I will ever know. And he had a way of explaining things that anyone could understand, even if it was a complex insurance thing. He was so giving, there probably aren’t words to describe how giving he was,” she said.
Grearson said Union Mutual is the lead sponsor for the summer games in the Special Olympics in Vermont and Nobles loved going to those events and hanging out with the athletes and their families.
She said he was always focused on the community, and when pandemic first hit, one of his first thoughts was what the company was going to do to support neighboring businesses that were suffering. Grearson said Nobles decided to guarantee lunch for those businesses. Eventually, others were brought in to support the effort, which now buys more than 12,000 meals a week to be donated for local businesses.
Grearson said Nobles was a big supporter of wellness. In April 2019, the company announced it had been awarded a gold level Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Award.
According to the state Department of Health, the award creates “a standard of excellence for worksite wellness initiatives and recognizes Vermont employers’ efforts to enhance productivity, bolster a healthy environment and improve employee well-being.”
Grearson said Nobles had installed a basketball hoop in the driveway of the office. The company also has cornhole boards and a ping pong table. She said, while her boss was a serious businessman, he knew the value of wellness and connecting with employees on all levels.
She said her boss was incredibly supportive.
“He gave you the wings you didn’t know you needed,” she said.
Bram Towbin lived next door to Nobles for years. While the pair weren’t close, Towbin said Nobles was a great neighbor.
Towbin runs a farm and acknowledged sometimes there are trucks coming and going at odd hours, but Nobles never complained. He said Nobles once put up a mailbox for Towbin and his partner next to Nobles’ mailbox without asking, which Towbin appreciated.
He described Nobles as someone with a great attitude, friendly, upbeat and easygoing.
Towbin remembered a conversation he had with Nobles where Towbin said it must have been difficult working in the insurance industry, which is so heavily regulated. Nobles told him he welcomed the regulations and being audited because it kept the company on its toes.
“He was the kind of person who did things the right way, by the book,” he said.
Towbin said Nobles was so understated some in the community might not know what his contributions have been. Nobles served on the Twinfield Union School Board in the past. He was also committed to supporting Special Olympics of Vermont. He, and others in the insurance industry, raised $130,000 for that cause last year.
Towbin and his partner Erica DaCosta posted a remembrance of Nobles on Facebook to highlight some of those accomplishments. Those who knew Nobles said he was a competitive and accomplished runner and placed highly in the annual Corporate Cup race in Montpelier.
“You’d see him on the road constantly running. I asked him once if he competed. He said he was just in a race for over 40s and came in third. I pressed further … the field was filled with HUNDREDS OF RUNNERS. But if I hadn’t asked, I would never have known,” the post read.
The last time the pair saw Nobles, he had found a stray kitten and wondered whether it belonged to them. It didn’t, but they decided to take it in anyway.
“He said he would have loved to keep it but he and his wife traveled too much. He seemed genuinely sad about letting him go, having rushed out to buy cat food and cat litter. It has been delightful having the cat around our house. We wish we had told you how much. Now it’s too late. It’s a small thing… but it isn’t,” the couple wrote.
Grearson said the news of Nobles’ death has been an “unbelievable shock.”
She said he was someone she expected to be there every day, someone whose presence she valued and needed. Grearson said Nobles didn’t always know the answer to an issue, but he would find it.
She’s been in contact with others at her office since Nobles’ death, but she said it’s been difficult because they can’t get together due to the pandemic.
While those at the company will miss him dearly, Grearson said through tears they will “soldier on.”
“Because that’s how he taught us. That’s how he led us. He gave us wings and we’re going to use them,” she said.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.