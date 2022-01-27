PLAINFIELD — Local officials have decided now is not the right time to ask residents if the town clerk and treasurer positions should switch from elected to appointed.
Those questions will not appear on the Town Meeting Day warning, which is now finalized, but they may be asked during the primary election in August.
The Select Board held a special meeting Wednesday night to finalize the warning. Town Clerk and Treasurer Linda Wells had told the board she needed the warning finalized so that it could be published Jan. 30. Officials had hoped to sign off on the warning before Wednesday, but there were lingering questions about two proposed articles that would change the clerk and treasurer positions from elected to appointed.
Wells plans to retire at the end of September after 27 years of service. Board members had mistakenly said at previous meetings she would retire in June. Wells has said the job she’s doing should really be done by two people, given the workload. The budget residents will vote on includes an additional $35,000 that is expected to be used for a treasurer position.
Wells suggested the switch from elected to appointed because there have been concerns about whether anyone in a town as small as Plainfield would consider running for the positions. The town has a little over 1,000 residents on its voter checklist.
Wells said she didn’t know if long-serving Assistant Town Clerk and Treasurer Carol Smith wanted to take over for Wells, but she wouldn’t be allowed to even if she did because Smith lives in Marshfield.
She said appointing the positions would give the town more people to choose from.
“It’s just something that you need to consider,” Wells said.
Board member Sasha Thayer said she was concerned about letting anyone run for the positions, given the complexity of the work required and state requirements that the positions must meet.
“It’s not a simple job,” Thayer said.
Resident Charlie Cogbill has challenged the legality of the proposed articles. Cogbill said at a meeting earlier this week the town’s charter specifically states officers must be elected by Australian ballot. Thayer said her reading of state law says these two articles would be legal because the town’s charter does not specify the municipal clerk must be elected.
Thayer said Wednesday she had reached out to officials for feedback and got conflicting responses.
She said Will Senning, Elections Division director for the Vermont Secretary of State’s office, came to the same conclusion she did, that the charter doesn’t specifically mention the clerk so a charter change would not be necessary. But she said Abby Friedman, director of the Municipal Assistance Center at the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, told her the League typically takes a more conservative approach and recommended the town change its charter in order to move from elected to appointed positions.
Thayer said she didn’t know what the language of the charter change would look like because she doesn’t see anything in the charter restricting the town from moving to an appointed clerk and treasurer.
Board member Tammy Farnham said the change doesn’t have to take place now. She said the town will appoint someone later this year when Wells retires and the town can find out later if someone does want to run for the positions.
Wells suggested the board put the questions before the voters during the primary election in August. Thayer said waiting would give the town time to clarify the charter change issue.
In the end, the board voted unanimously to approve the warning without the clerk and treasurer questions.
